Seth Rollins is returning on Raw tonight, just days after rumours emerged claiming he tried to quit WWE.

Rollins missed WWE Raw last week, the week after a strange segment on the show, so fans speculated he may be unhappy.

However, WWE has now confirmed that the former Universal Champion will make his return and compete on tonight's show.

Is Seth Rollins quitting WWE?

As noted, rumours last week stated that Rollins is unhappy with his position within WWE looking to quit the company.

However, WRKD Wrestling quickly debunked these, as you can see by clicking here, stating that Seth wasn't looking to leave WWE "anytime soon".

Squashing any rumors, Seth Rollins currently has no plans to leave the WWE. One of the driving points is the amount of time he gets to spend with his family while on the road and he isn’t looking to change that.

The rumours after Rollins came after cryptic comments about his spot within WWE that he made in various interviews prior to WrestleMania.

It also came after rumours that WWE changed Rollins' segment on the Raw after WrestleMania while he was standing in the ring, which you can check out footage of for yourself by clicking here.

What is Seth Rollins doing on WWE Raw?

As noted, Rollins isn't quitting WWE anytime soon, and his return to TV has now been officially confirmed.

WWE announced on Twitter that the multi-time World Champion will be in action on Raw tonight, sharing the ring with The Miz.

The two top stars both missed last week's show, believed to be because of "travel issues", but are back and will be sharing the ring in singles competition on tonight's show.

Miz and Seth were both involved with Logan Paul in the run-in to WrestleMania 39, which saw Rollins beat the social media megastar in a highly-praised match.

Tonight's WWE Raw is set to be a rather interesting show, with Triple H having some "surprising" plans in store for The Bloodline, which you can read more about by clicking here.

The show is also set to Trish Stratus and Brock Lesnar receive some promo time after their heel turns during the last two episodes of Raw.

A singles bout between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory is also slated to take place, with the All Mighty's new rival Bronson Reed expected to factor into the equation.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.