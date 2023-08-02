Highlights Randy Orton's in-ring return is still uncertain after his lower back fusion surgery in 2022.

Rumors of Orton's return at Money in the Bank 2023 were unfounded, disappointing fans.

The latest update suggests that WWE has not planned a storyline for Orton yet, but his return at SummerSlam is still a possibility.

Randy Orton has not been on WWE TV since his injury back in 2022. After having a lower back fusion, Orton’s in-ring return is still in doubt.

Rumors claimed that the Viper would make a return at Money in the Bank 2023 but the WWE Universe kept waiting.

Amidst speculation of Randy Orton’s return at SummerSlam 2023, a new update has put those hopes to bed.

Latest news on Randy Orton

WWE fans have been waiting to see the Viper make a return to the ring for months now. Since his injury, concerns on Randy Orton’s in-ring future were raised. However, mixed reports kept leading to mass confusion.

As per earlier rumors, Randy Orton was set to make an appearance at Money in the Bank 2023.

However, the premium live event ended without the Legend Killer making an appearance. This had fans disheartened waiting for the former multi-time World Champion to make an appearance.

After his absence from MITB, speculations of a possible appearance at Summerslam 2023 were raised. The WWE Universe has been excited since, to see what storyline Orton engages in to resume his wrestling career. However, a recent report from Fightful Select has turned down the speculation.

Image Credits: WWE

The report claims that WWE’s creative team has not planned any storyline for Randy Orton yet. This leads to an assumption that Orton is not slated to make a return during the premium live event.

However, this might not mean Orton’s absence from SummerSlam...

Since Triple H has taken charge, a few storylines are planned only by the management and the heads of the creative team. The other members of the creative unit are not aware of those storylines.

This might be the case here as well. If Orton is fit to make a return to the ring, SummerSlam might be the event where he makes an appearance.

Despite that, it seems like Orton really isn't close to coming back, as the report states that the multi-time World Champion has yet to even start taking bumps ar the Performance Center yet.

What is planned for WWE SummerSlam 2023?

WWE has a lot of superstars injured or absent from regular programming currently.

Apart from Randy Orton, stars like Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, and Liv Morgan are also injured.

Though Owens and Morgan sustained an injury recently, SummerSlam might be the home for Bray Wyatt’s return.

This would be the first time he appears since his rivalry with Bobby Lashley was canceled.

Image Credits: WWE

Apart from Wyatt, the Rock might make his presence felt during the premium live event.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are set to collide in the Tribal Combat at SummerSlam 2023. The Rock might make a distraction for Reigns making room for Jey to get the win. This could be used to build a rivalry between both family members in the future.

A possible appearance from Edge might also be seen leading into a rivalry for the August 14 edition of Monday Night Raw.

This could end up as the rumored retirement match for the Hall of Famer in his home country ending things on his own terms this time. The Summerslam 2023 match card is stacked with some star-studded matches. It would be interesting to see who makes a return at the event this year.