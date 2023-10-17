Highlights Rey Mysterio was shocked to find out about Edge joining AEW, as they had spoken just a week prior and didn't have a chance to discuss it.

Adam 'Edge' Copeland is the latest major WWE name to jump ship to Tony Khan's AEW. The Hall of Famer made his surprise debut for the company on October 1 to close out the WrestleDream pay-per-view event. However, it wasn't just the fans who were shocked to see the 'Rated R Superstar' jump ship to the competition.

WWE United States Champion and Edge's former tag-team partner, Rey Mysterio, was apparently not aware that his friend was making the jump to AEW, and didn't find out until he became a top trending name on social media following his debut.

Edge and Mysterio have a storied history with each other in WWE, and also appear to be friends outside the ring. It doesn't appear that there is any animosity between the two, despite the former keeping his AEW debut a secret.

How did Rey Mysterio find out about Edge joining AEW?

In a brand-new appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour, Mysterio explained that he didn't know Edge was going to join AEW until he saw footage of his debut online, despite being close friends with the ex-WWE star

Rey's appearance was primarily to promote his upcoming feud with Logan Paul, but it wasn't long before the former WWE Champion was talking about a number of other interesting bits of news within the wrestling world.

Related: WWE star that 'everybody loves' could return soonRey was questioned about how he was feeling about his friend and former tag-team partner, Edge, making the jump to AEW. Rey responded saying he was shocked because they'd only spoken a week prior, and it appears the 'Rated R Superstar' was keeping his shock move under lock and key, even when speaking to close friends.

Mysterio noted that he actually found out about Edge's move when his name was trending on social media following the end of WrestleDream. Rey also noted that he is looking forward to catching up with the new AEW star to talk about it, as the two often keep in touch.

I was shocked ’cause we had just spoken a week before that. We never had the time to even talk about what was next. I saw him in his last match and, yeah, we’ll be in touch ’cause we call each other every now and then. And next thing you know, I didn’t even see, it was on social media the following day, and they were like, “Did you see who popped up?” I was like, “No, what happened?” And they showed me, I was like, “Wow, I did not see that coming.” But I imagine he has his reasons on why, and I can’t wait to sit down and chop it up with him.

Latest news on Edge & Rey Mysterio

Mysterio currently looks set to enter a feud with Logan Paul after the social media 'megastar' called out the legendary United States Champion following his victory over Dillion Danis on October 14.

While the fight ended in controversial fashion, Paul, as expected, is running with the victory. Logan and Rey are expected to meet face-to-face to discuss a future match on this week's SmackDown on October 20, with the bout potentially going down at Crown Jewel on November 4.

Meanwhile, over in AEW, Adam Copeland has entered the fray in a massive way. The WWE Hall of Famer has apparently signed a lengthy deal with Tony Khan's AEW and will be appearing on a full-time basis, a far cry away from his most recent WWE run.

Edge himself has expressed his excitement over the potential 'dream matches' he could have against the likes of Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, MJF and more. However, as for right now, he has his sights set on his best friend and former tag-team partner, Christian Cage, and the two are currently locked in feud over the TNT Championship.

Real Name Adam Copeland Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio Ring Name Edge or Adam Copeland Rey Mysterio Date of Birth October 30, 1973 (age 49) December 11, 1974 (age 48) Height 6ft 5" 5ft 6" Weight 240lbs 175lbs Trained By Ron Hutchinson & Sweet Daddy Siki Rey Misterio Debut July 1, 1992 April 30, 1989 Titles Won 4x WWE Championship, 7x World Heavyweight Championship, 5x Intercontinental Championship, 1x WCW United States Championship, 12x World Tag Team Championship, 2x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2001 King of the Ring tournament winner, 2005 Money in the Bank match winner & 2010 and 2021 Royal Rumble match winner 1x WWE Championship, 2x World Heavyweight Championship, 3x Cruiserweight Championship, 2x Intercontinental Championship, 4x WWE Tag Team Championship, 1x SmackDown Tag Team Championship, 3x United States Championship & 2006 Royal Rumble match winner

It will certainly be interesting to see Rey Mysterio and Edge get together again somewhere down the line to talk the latest news in the wrestling industry now that both Hall of Famers are on opposite sides of the fence.