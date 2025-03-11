Summary Rey Mysterio has unveiled his personal WWE Mount Rushmore of the four greatest superstars ever.

The Hall of Famer reserved a special mention for The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, but in the end opted for four other names.

The late great Eddie Guerrero made the cut, after paving the way for Mysterio and the Lucha superstars we see today.

The Mount Rushmore of WWE superstars is one of the most widely debated topics in wrestling circles today. Narrowing down the long list of iconic superstars to have worked for the biggest company in wrestling to just four names is a tough task.

Over recent years, though, an increasing number of superstars themselves have weighed in on the subject. The likes of Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels have all named their four-man shortlists for Mount Rushmore.

And another to have done likewise comes in the form of current WWE standout Rey Mysterio. During an appearance on the MMA Hour podcast, Lucha legend Mysterio was asked to name his four-man list of the best to ever do it. And the 50-year-old went on to rattle off six names, before narrowing his selection to the required four.

Eddie Guerrero

Kicking things into gear on Rey Mysterio's Mount Rushmore is none other than Eddie Guerrero. 'Latino Heat' was a crucial figure in the rise of the lucha libre wrestling style, considered an icon amongst Mexican superstars and fans alike. Guerrero was a world-class performer, both on the mic and in the ring.

The El Paso-born star was best known for his win by any means necessary mindset. His career-defining moment came in 2004, when, at No Way Out, Guerrero defied the odds to beat out Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Guerrero passed on far too young, at just 38 years of age. But his legacy lives on through friends and fellow superstars, chief among them Rey Mysterio.

Hulk Hogan

Next up comes a more regular inclusion on the Mount Rushmore of WWE fans and wrestlers alike. Whilst Hulk Hogan has seen his reputation take a series of heavy blows as a public figure over recent years, the fact remains that he is an all-time great in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The now-71-year-old was one of the first true 'superstars' in the industry, boasting droves of fans the world over. Hogan's charisma was 2nd to none, with his remarkable physical strength having also been an absolute sight to behold. 'The Hulkster' was a true trailblazer in the wrestling industry, and is a worthy inclusion on Mysterio's four-man shortlist.

Ric Flair

Credit: WWE

Next up comes another whose name frequently comes to the fore in the WWE's 'GOAT' conversation. Ric Flair was everything which fans have come to love about professional wrestling, personified. The Tennessee native was simply a master of the craft. Be it through a passion-filled promo or a technical masterclass between the ropes, Flair had 'Hall of Famer' written all over him from early on.

16 World Championships later, the 76-year-old remains, at the time of writing, the joint-most decorated superstar ever. A stylin', profilin', limousine-riding, jet-flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun! And more importantly, a fine choice for a WWE Mount Rushmore list.

Kurt Angle

Rounding out Rey Mysterio's list of the best-ever in the WWE comes Kurt Angle. Whilst Mysterio was sure to highlight the names of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, he ultimately landed on Angle as his final pick. And it is not difficult to understand why. Angle is criminally underrated when it comes to the discussion surrounding the best in the history of wrestling.

The Olympic gold medalist remains to this day one of the finest in-ring technicians to ever lace up a pair of boots. He was a master of suplexes and submissions alike, also boasting a never-say-die attitude and remarkable work ethic. All of this without mentioning the fact that Angle was also downright hilarious backstage and on the mic. An icon, Hall of Famer, and the perfect name to close out Rey Mysterio's WWE Mount Rushmore.