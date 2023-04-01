Etched into pro wrestling immortality, Rey Mysterio headlined the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023 on Friday night which included other big names such as The Great Muta, Stacy Keibler, celebrity inductee Andy Kaufman, and Warrior Award recipient Tim White.

Arguably up there as one of the greatest, if not the greatest luchadores in history, and one of the top five best in-ring performers of all time, deservedly in the same conversation as the likes of Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Eddie Guerrero, Mysterio was inducted by none other than international icon and former WCW star Konan.

Mysterio’s Hall of Fame speech was memorable, with a lot of emotion and tears talking about his rise to the top from the early days of his wrestling career, as well as the bond he shares with his wife Angie.

He also expressed a lot of gratitude to all of the Superstars in pro-wrestling that had contributed to his moment of honour on Friday night, with one name in particular standing out – Eddie Guerrero.

What did Rey Mysterio say about Eddie Guerrero during HoF speech?

“During that WCW time, I had the opportunity to reconnect with someone who I had met when I was 12 years old and that was Eddie Guerrero.”

When paying homage to the late, great, chants of “Eddie, Eddie, Eddie” echoed around So-Fi Stadium as fans too showed their respect to the post-humous Hall of Famer who sadly passed away in 2005 from acute heart failure at the age of 38.

When talking about his respect and love for Guerrero, Rey Mysterio was visibly emotional.

He took a few moments to compose himself, whilst the crowd chanted their support, and he went on to say about Guerrero: “Twelve years old…I was just a fan, I wasn’t even wrestling yet. Had a chance to meet Eddie… Man it was the same Eddie I ran into years later in WCW, his heart never changed. Always had the same heart.”

What did Dominik do during Rey's Hall of Fame speech?

One of the most notable moments of his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, however, was not something Rey Mysterio said, but something his son Dominik did early on, along with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Currently seen as one of the hottest storylines trending in WWE, The Judgement Day trio stood up, turned their back on Mysterio, and left the arena to a large sound of boos from around the stadium, adding fuel to the fire of one of WrestleMania 39’s eagerly anticipated match-ups between father and son on Saturday.

Rey Mysterio’s response? “I’ll take care of business tomorrow."