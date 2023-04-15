Wrestling star Rey Mysterio has addressed the rumours that he once dated Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston.

Back in 1997, the National Enquirer magazine wrote that Mysterio had exchanged phone numbers with the Friends star and that he'd even let her see him without his mask on.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, Mysterio has now addressed his relationship with Aniston and clarified whether the reports have any truth.

What was written about Mysterio and Aniston?

At the time of the article, Mysterio was working for WCW and had married his wife Angie Gutierrez the year before.

Yet, the National Enquirer suggested that Aniston was a huge fan of the wrestler and had gotten close to him.

"Jennifer is a big fan of mine and I’m a big fan of hers," Mysterio is reported as saying.

"She’s been to four of my matches and we’ve become good friends," the outlet claimed Mysterio had said. "She told me she loves my wrestling."

Despite being renowned for rarely taking off his mask, the news outlet even suggested that Mysterio did exactly that for the actress.

"I always wear my mask — ALWAYS!! It’s a big tradition in Mexico, my native country," he is said to have added.

"But I broke tradition when I met Jennifer. I actually let her see me without my mask backstage.

"I’ve never done that for any of my fans. She really got a kick out of it. We talked for some time and exchanged home phone numbers."

Mysterio addresses rumours he dated Aniston

Mysterio appeared on the Impaulsive podcast recently, hosted by WWE star Logan Paul.

The wrestler was asked about how long he dated Aniston for, to which he joked: "About a week."

He then revealed that the story itself had no truth, stating: "They just threw it out there."

VIDEO: Rey Mysterio addresses Jennifer Aniston dating rumours

While he didn't expand further on the podcast, he did delve deeper into how the rumours started in his book, Behind the Mask.

"I have no idea what that was about or where it came from. Maybe somebody wanted to get my name out there and started the rumour," he wrote.

"Anyways, I thought it was funny. I even showed the story to my wife — best coming from me, no? The locker room got on me for it."

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has also offered an explanation as to how the story came about.

Writing in the Wrestling Observer, he claimed: "There’s absolutely nothing to that one. It was just an attempt, which succeeded, to get Mistero Jr. some pub since WCW wants to push him big-time."

So there you have it. Mysterio and Aniston did not in fact date – it was all just one big elaborate rumour.