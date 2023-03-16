Batista is not expected to be part of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class, despite originally being announced as an inductee in 2020.

The Animal asked the company to postpone his induction following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, rightfully wanting to wait until fans were back in attendance so he could give both his thanks and savour a special moment in his career and life.

According to PWInsider Elite, it seems both he and WWE will have to wait at least another year before the induction finally takes place due to the Hollywood star’s busy schedule.

Why is Batista unable to enter the Hall of Fame this year?

It appeared likely that the six-time World Champion would take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame this year, particularly with WrestleMania weekend emanating from Hollywood.

However, it is Hollywood in fact that has prevented this happening with the big man set to be in South Africa filming My Spy 2 while his former Evolution team mate and probable induction speaker, Triple H, runs the first WrestleMania of his Head of Creative reign.

The Animal also has prominent roles in both Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 3 and Dune Part II, which have entered post-production ahead of planned releases later this year.

Like The Rock and John Cena, The Animal is waving the WWE flag on the biggest stage of them all, and there is little doubt the company would love to garner some mainstream coverage and interest with his induction but some things just aren’t meant to be.

Who is entering the Hall of Fame this year?

In what seems set to be another stripped-down Hall of Fame class, only The Great Muta and Rey Mysterio have been announced so far as inductions this year.

It is rather incredible that Rey will be inducted the night before he wrestles his own son, Dominik, at WrestleMania, in what will be the second-ever father-son match at the show after Vince and Shane McMahon in 2001.

Batista was one of Rey’s most storied partners, rivals and friends during their run together in WWE, the pair capturing WWE tag title gold in 2005 while both were part of the Smackdown roster. However, it seems the masked legend will be riding solo for his big night this year.