WWE must be rubbing their hands together with glee after they had some major mainstream exposure on James Corden’s Late Late Show.

The host of Backlash this year, Bad Bunny, had already said that performing at WrestleMania 37 was the best day of his life in a major boost to WWE’s public image, and this was topped up by a hilarious skit match between Corden and Rey Mysterio with Bunny as special guest referee.

It gives WWE a much-needed boost ahead of perhaps the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

What happened when James Corden met Rey Mysterio?

Corden entered the ring to the beautiful sounds of Cher’s “Life after love” and clad in wrestling attire that made the Gavin and Stacey star look like a mix of Kevin Owens and Jack Black’s “Nacho Libre” character.

After discarding his “cape” and mask, as well as engaging in some trash talk with Mysterio, the rules were laid out by Bunny and the match started. But not before a handshake between the two legendary competitors!

As the pair shook hands, Mysterio kicked him in the stomach in perhaps the first heel move of his entire WWE career, and dropped him with a sunset flip for the pinfall, which was counted in Spanish by Bad Bunny.

Look below at the hilarious match and the easiest win of Rey’s legendary career (shared on Twitter by @TheEnemiesPE3)

VIDEO: Rey Mysterio and James Corden go one on one

What’s next for Mysterio and Bunny?

While Corden’s short-lived wrestling career appears over after this hilarious skit, both Mysterio and Bad Bunny have a lot to look forward to.

Rey has been announced as the first inductee into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame, making him one of few wrestlers to ever achieve such an honour while still being a full-time active superstar. It is a testament to his greatness and his incredible impact on the industry.

His first match as a Hall of Famer is set to be against his own son, Dominik, who has abused his father for months now and demanded a WrestleMania match. When Rey snaps, it will see a huge pop and lead to the first-ever father-son WrestleMania match, just two years after they became the first duo to win tag titles in WWE. If ever you wanted a snapshot into the wonder that is Rey Mysterio.

Image Copyright: WWE

Bunny, as mentioned, will be hosting Backlash from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and one would assume he will be involved in an in-ring altercation, possibly with his fellow countryman Damian Priest.