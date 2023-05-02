Rhea Ripley made a bold statement on WWE Raw this week, and it seems Dominik Mysterio raised a few eyebrows, along with his own, when agreeing to the statement.

SmackDown Women's Champion Ripley was appearing on Raw with Mysterio and the rest of their Judgment Day stable when it was revealed that she was the number one draft pick on the second night of the WWE Draft (the first overall pick being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns).

The rest of the Judgment Day (Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damien Priest were also drafted to Raw later that evening, so they are staying together for now).

Ripley asked the crowd in attendance if there was any doubt that she would be the first pick, and she then explained: "Mami is always on top!"

As she made this announcement, Mysterio's facial expression showed one of agreement, which could intrigue fans of the actual on-screen relationship between the duo.

The relationship between Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio

The pair are portrayed as close friends. Ripley is probably the most popular member of the heel stable, while Mysterio (son of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio) is one of the company's biggest heel magnets. He barely has to open his mouth before the boos from the audience rain down on him.

Despite the on-screen nicknames for each other (Ripley calls Dominik her 'Dom-Dom'), both Ripley and Mysterio have real-life partners. Ripley is currently dating AEW star Buddy Matthews, while Dominik has recently got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Marie Juliette. Ironically, Matthews was involved in a romantic storyline with Dominik's sister Aalyah in 2020.

Dominik has previously spoken out about Matthews, and how he feels about the 'relationship' between himself and Ripley, saying: "Yeah, well, he (Matthews) kissed my sister, so I don't know, we might have some problems there family dynamic-wise, but overall I think my dynamic with Mami works both ends, on my side and on her side. When we're at TV, it just works out for us."

Rhea also insists her relationship with Mysterio is strictly on-screen, but she also alluded to it in response to a comment made on Twitter claiming Dominik was 'a little brat who needed discipline.'

She replied: "Oh don't worry... He gets a lot ;)."

As for Matthews, he has been giving mixed messages as to how he feels about the chemistry between Mysterio and Ripley.

He reacted to a photo of Dominik on Twitter, on which Ripley shared with the captio,n 'My Latino Heat #papi,' with the comment: "@RheaRipley_WWE Yes... yes I am... Wait!...."

He also reacted to a photo taken at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which shows Ripley standing and applauding, with Mysterio on her right and Matthews on her left. He claimed someone was cropped out of the photo, insisting: "Aalyah Mysterio was on my left."

Matthews has previously threatened to intervene if he feels like the relationship between Dom and Ripley is going too far for his liking. He exclaimed earlier this year: "If 'Dom-Dom' keeps running his mouth I might be getting the same prison experience as him!"

These latest words by Ripley on Raw, along with Dominik's facial expression, will surely mean that Matthews will keep an even closer eye on the pair going forward.