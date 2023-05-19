Rhea Ripley, the current SmackDown Women's Champion, is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now.

She earned her title after beating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in April, having also won the Women’s Royal Rumble for the first time earlier this year.

Ripley’s close relationship with Dominik Mysterio has become a prominent WWE storyline in recent months too, with the pair appearing on this week’s episode of RAW.

In addition, much has been made of the Eradicator’s drastic transformation since 2017, with Ripley completely changing her character, looks, and physique.

It’s clear she’s dedicated numerous hours in the gym to becoming the intimidating WWE star she is today, and a recent post on social media gives a glimpse into her strenuous workouts.

Rhea Ripley shares glimpse of gruelling workout

In a video posted on Twitter, Ripley is shown lifting a barbell over her head repeatedly.

The exercise accentuates the 26-year-old’s insane back muscles, exhibiting just how ripped she truly is.

Ripley continues the exercise for 30 seconds without sign of fatigue, before lowering the barbell to the ground.

The caption of the video reads: “We go twenty-four seven till we’re six feet deep”, referencing the lyrics of a song by American rock band I Prevail.

Video: Watch Rhea Ripley’s gruelling gym workout

Rhea Ripley’s rivalry with Natalya intensifies

Ripley came face-to-face with Natalya in a recent episode of RAW, and it looks as if the pair could have an ongoing feud.

The rivalry intensified this week as Natalya interrupted Ripley during an interview, telling her that she should give more respect to her fellow competitors.

The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion did not take kindly to the comments, threatening to end Natalya’s career if she interrupted her again.

While some fans are excited about Ripley’s new challenger, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide booker Konnan has questioned the feud.

"That's the thing, people get stale," he told Wrestling Observer Radio. "I like Nattie, I think she's awesome but she just feels stale. She's been there so long and they don't do nothing with her.

"She disappears, then all the sudden she just shows up like she’s a credible opponent and you’re like ‘dude, she’s stale,’ and that happens a lot."