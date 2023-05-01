Rhea Ripley has told WWE fans not to worry about Dominik Mysterio’s discipline as the Australian says that she gives him a lot of it in a rather naughty and x-rated tweet in response to a fan on Twitter.

Mysterio was once seen as a tedious babyface character in the WWE, but that has all changed recently with a dramatic heel turn after turning on his own father Rey Mysterio, which came to a head at WrestleMania 39 in April earlier this year.

Dominik’s character has changed rapidly, and he is going from strength to strength with each passing week alongside Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor as part of Judgement Day.

But it is Dominik's relationship with Ripley that fans love the most, with the former often calling the latter 'Mami' and there being obvious tension on show between the pair.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's relationship

Somewhat teasing the WWE Universe, Ripley has sent them into overdrive with one of her latest tweets after responding to a fan who said Dominik needs to be more disciplined.

In response to a video, WWE fan Connor Wood replied: "He is such a little brat who needs discipline."

In response to this, Ripley posted just seven words, but boy were they rather raunchy.

She replied: "Oh don’t worry… He gets a lot."

She even added a wink emoji to end the sentence...

Dominik's growth since being in Judgement Day

Since being in a stable with Ripley, it is safe to assume that Dominik has gone from a boy to a man as he has matured both inside and outside of the WWE arena, and it is a testament to how strong their bond is. Ripley is always on hand to defend her teammate.

Users on Twitter were taken a bit aback by the comment made by Ripley as they did not expect her to come out swinging in such an x-rated manner, however, it's clearly a gimmick and a role she's enjoying, teasing a lot of the WWE Universe on a regular basis on social media.

Ripley is next in action on the 6th of May as she gets set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega at Backlash, and it promises to be an intriguing battle.