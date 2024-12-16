Summary WWE has launched a whole host of figures both in and out of the ring into superstardom.

At its peak, the wrestling business can be an altogether lucrative one. Through their work with the likes of the WWE and AEW alone, some of wrestling's most recognisable names have amassed for themselves the kind of fortunes which other top athletes could only dream of.

It is those to have made use of their breakthrough in the entertainment business to kickstart further financial endeavours, though, who have amassed not just riches, but generational wealth. From The Rock and John Cena in Hollywood to the Bella Twins in wine and clothing, the WWE has opened the door for countless sportsmen and women alike to put in place lavish lifestyles for themselves.

In this article, we will take a look at the 15 richest WWE stars of all time, all of which have been listed by how large their net worth and financial portfolio is.

Rank Name Net Worth 15 Maryse $14 million 14 Jeff Jarrett $15 million 13 Batista $16 million 12 Goldberg $16 million 11 The Undertaker $17 million 10 Chris Jericho $18 million 9 The Bella Twins $20 million 8 Stacy Keibler $25 million 7 Hulk Hogan $25 million 6 Stone Cold Steve Austin $30 million 5 John Cena $80 million 4 Triple H $250 million 3 Stephanie McMahon $250 million 2 The Rock $800 million 1 Vince McMahon $3.2 billion

15 Maryse - $14 million

Kickstarting our list of the most well-off figures in the history of the WWE is Maryse Ouellet. Maryse, long-time wife of wrestling icon The Miz, has for her part become as well known for her work away from the ring as inside it, with the now-41-year-old having embarked on a whole host of money-making endeavours since debuting in the WWE back in 2006. Modelling, TV work (most notably Miz and Mrs.), a clothing brand and even work in the real estate business, Maryse has long been working overtime to build her empire, currently estimated to be worth an altogether impressive $14 million.

14 Jeff Jarrett - $15 million

Next up comes an altogether recognisable figure, in the form of Jeff Jarrett. 'Double J', a beloved figure across his several stints on the books of the WWE, has pieced together his net worth almost solely through the wrestling industry. Beyond his own in-ring work, the Tennessee native is a savvy investor and businessman, talents which culminated in Jarrett being named Director of Business Development at AEW back in 2022. He and his father were also responsible for creating the famed TNA brand, back in 2002. Jarrett, as of today, is considered to be worth a sum in the region of $15 million.

13 Batista - $16 million

The first of several entries on this list who have carved out for themselves impressive careers in the field of acting, Dave Bautista, or 'Batista' to those of a wrestling persuasion, has at this point become almost as well known for his movie features as his time in the WWE. After playing small-time roles in the likes of 'Smallville' and 'Neighbours', 'The Animal' finally caught his big break in the industry upon being cast in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' back in 2013. Several further high-profile movie appearances have followed, allowing Dave Bautista to amass close to $16 million in riches.

12 Goldberg - $16 million

Like Batista before him, Goldberg, initially, made his name as one of the standout performers in all of wrestling. A charismatic and explosive character both in the ring and on the mic, he later turned his hand to acting, too. Many will remember the now-57-year-old's prominent role in Adam Sandler's 'The Longest Yard', also starring Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Great Khali. Bill Goldberg went on to enjoy a modest career on the screen, hosting several TV shows, too. His big break when it comes to the financial side of things, though, came in 2023, when, as reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (via Bleacher Report), Goldberg was paid $2 million for each of four WWE matches in Saudi Arabia.

11 The Undertaker - $17 million

One of the few on this list to have earned the bulk of his fortune through little more than his brilliance as a wrestler, The Undertaker is currently considered to be worth a figure in the region of $17 million. Real name Mark William Calaway, 'Taker enjoyed one of the most illustrious and lengthy careers in WWE history, spanning over three decades. And 'The Deadman' was aptly rewarded for his longevity and loyalty alike, by way of a handsome long-term paycheck. When it comes to giving back to the community, Calaway plays an ongoing role in the charity 'The Zeus Compton Calaway Save the Animals Fund', which helps to fund operations for large dog breeds.

10 Chris Jericho - $18 million

Another iconic figure not only in the WWE but wrestling as a whole, Chris Jericho kicks off the top-10 on our list. 'Y2J' has been a showman throughout his illustrious career, winning him droves of fans across the WWE, AEW, WCW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling alike. His remarkable ability to entertain always meant that it was likely Jericho's endeavours would reach far beyond the ring, though, with the American-Canadian having also acted as lead singer in the band Fozzy, as well as both starring in and hosting several TV shows. His net worth stands at a hefty $18 million.

9 The Bella Twins - $20 million

The sole two-person entry on our list, the Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie, have worked night and day to piece together their combined fortune of $20 million. After enjoying great success on the wrestling scene with WWE, the pair have since branched off into a whole host of other ventures across the fields of entertainment and beyond. The twins are credited with appearances on TV shows 'Psych', 'Total Divas' and 'Ridiculousness', as well as several small-time films. More recent years have seen Nikki and Brie expand yet further, into the fields of all of YouTube, fashion, wine, beauty products and even podcasting.

8 Stacy Keibler - $25 million

Another entry, another WWE Hall of Famer. Stacy Keibler proved throughout her time in wrestling to be something of a crowd favourite, involved in a whole host of memorable storylines whilst signed to the company. She has also enjoyed successful careers in modelling and acting, as well as showing off a diverse range of talents whilst acting as an editor with the well-known 'Stuff' Magazine. It should be noted, though, that a significant factor in her $25 million net worth is attributed to Keibler's marriage to entrepreneur and internet technology executive Jared Pobre. Pobre is the founder and CEO of the successful 'Future Ads' venture.

7 Hulk Hogan - $25 million

Hulk Hogan would likely have a place much higher on this list, were it not for his personal life since departing the WWE. 'The Hulkster' saw his riches slashed in the divorce settlement with ex-wife Linda back in 2009. Add to this his lavish spending during the pinnacle of his career, and we are looking at a net worth figure of $25 million for Hogan, rather than what could have been a sum in the hundreds of millions. Still, it is of course worth mentioning the now-71-year-old's many successful ventures, from an all-time great career in the ring to a successful reality TV show, toy sales, a personal burger company and more.

6 Stone Cold Steve Austin - $30 million

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most recognisable faces in the history of wrestling. A three-time Royal Rumble winner and six-time world heavyweight champion in the WWE, Austin is to this day best remembered for his ruthless, no-nonsense personality. As much gave rise to an altogether successful career in entertainment away from the ring, with the 59-year-old having featured in several high-profile movies, as well as acting as host for his own TV show - 'Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge'. He is estimated to be worth a sum of $30 million.

5 John Cena - $80 million

With our jump into the top 5 comes a considerable increase in net worth. This comes with John Cena, at present, understood to boast a financial empire worth $80 million. Often fondly referred to as 'The Greatest of all Time', Cena was always destined for success in the entertainment industry. A warm, charismatic personality boasting equal wit and brilliance in public speaking spaces, Massachusetts-born Cena has followed in the footsteps of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson before him, in establishing himself as both a leading Hollywood actor and global icon in the sports industry. His fortune is only expected to continue expanding over the years ahead.

4 Triple H - $250 million

If a jump existed between entries 6 and 5, then an absolute leap should be noted between 5 and 4. Triple H, The Game, Hunter, or simply Paul Levesque - call him what you will, has amassed a staggering fortune which continues to grow to this day. A legendary performer in the ring in his own right, Triple H has pieced together the bulk of his $250 million fortune behind the scenes. He is the Chief Content Officer at WWE, the founder of NXT, and also owns several million dollars worth of shares in the company. It is his marriage to the ultra-rich Stephanie McMahon which has taken Levesque's earnings to another tier.

3 Stephanie McMahon - $250 million

Who better to kickstart the podium places on our list, then, than Stephanie McMahon herself? Joining her husband with an estimated net worth of around a quarter of a billion dollars, 'Steph' at this point is better known for her dealings in the boardroom than in the ring, where her career proved fleeting. She has held a whole host of important positions behind the scenes with the WWE, currently acting as chairwoman and co-CEO of the company. Upon selling her 2.5 million equity shares amid the WME's takeover of the WWE, McMahon was entitled to a payout in the region of $265 million.

2 The Rock - $800 million

No list of the biggest and most recognisable names in the wrestling industry would be complete without that of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. An individual synonymous with entertainment as a whole, The Rock made his name as 'The People's Champion' in the WWE, before moving on to the bright lights of the movie industry. Dozens of Hollywood hits later, and Dwayne Johnson went on to solidify his status as, remarkably, the best-paid actor on the face of the planet. His fortune now standing at an eye-watering $800 million should therefore come as no major surprise. The billion-dollar mark is no doubt firmly in the sights of the California native.

1 Vince McMahon - $3.2 billion

This brings us to the final name on our list, Vince McMahon. the co-founder of the WWE as we know it today, McMahon's net value dwarfs that of any other entry listed above. It quadruples that of Dwayne Johnson's financial portfolio. His 16% ownership stake in TKO, who merged the WWE with the UFC in 2023, is currently considered to be worth around $2.32 billion. Add to this his prior earnings in the industry, and the 79-year-old's fortune tallies at $3.2 billion. It remains to be seen how much of an impact the ongoing court case against McMahon has on his net value.

