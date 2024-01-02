Highlights The Rock's surprise return to WWE has fans speculating about his future on television and a potential feud with Roman Reigns.

WWE has a track record of keeping returns a secret, as seen with CM Punk's recent comeback, so it's no surprise that ringside announcer Samantha Irvin was so stunned to hear The Rock's music hit.

The Rock's return video has already garnered over two million views on social media, sparking even more excitement for a possible WrestleMania showdown with Reigns.

Last night on the "Day One" special of Monday Night Raw, the wrestling world was on its feet for the surprise return of former star, now Hollywood icon The Rock. It is a moment that has blown up on social media, and it has got fans talking about "The Great One's" immediate future on WWE television and whether or not he'll be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

It's one reaction more than most, however, that has gone viral on social media, and that is WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin's hilarious response to hearing The Rock's music hit, with her literally leaping out of her seat after seeing him appear from the curtain. This reaction from an employee has led to some fans questioning just how much did WWE staff know about Rocky's return?

Video: Samantha Irvin's stunned reaction to The Rock

WWE can keep returns a secret

This question is asked for one reason: CM Punk. Just over a month ago, CM Punk made his earth-shattering return to WWE in the closing moments of the Survivor Series PLE. The return completely took the social world by storm, quickly becoming the most viewed social media moment in WWE history.

The story to come out of Punk's return was just how secret WWE managed to keep it. Head of creative Triple H stated very few people knew about the return, as it was only confirmed that it would be happening earlier that day. Triple H reportedly told no one, not even the other WWE talent in the ring, as reports indicate that "The Game" even went as far as playing Punk's music himself, because even the crew didn't know. This led to a very viral moment of current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins violently freaking out off camera as he famously has a hate for Punk.

So questions must be asked. Did The Rock get the CM Punk treatment and just how secret was this return kept? Just how genuine was this hilarious reaction from Samantha Irvin? Well, one thing we can answer is what the immediate WWE landscape looks like now, as The Rock used his return to finally tease the long-awaited feud with cousin and current WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the day this match gets announced, almost four years of speculation may finally be coming to its culmination. The Rock teased his match with "The Tribal Chief" with a simple statement of "should I sit at the head of the table?" which got a huge reaction from the live audience.

The Rock's return, as of writing, has currently already amassed over two million views across social media platforms in just eight hours. The Rock famously returned for one night only recently in late 2023 when he appeared on an episode of SmackDown, just hours after appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show." On the show, he teased that we were "very close" to getting the famous dream match of Roman Reigns vs The Rock at WrestleMania 39, but it just didn't get done for some reason. But now fans are eagerly waiting as we may finally be able to see "The Tribal Chief" and "The Great One" go head-to-head in a WrestleMania showdown for the ages at this year's event.