Summary WWE returns to the UK & Ireland in August for 'Road to Clash in Paris Tour' before the PLE itself.

Confirmed Superstars include Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Tiffany Stratton, and more.

Priority Pass packages with premium seating & Superstar meet-and-greets available for purchase.

WWE have announced that they will be returning to the UK for another tour next summer ahead of Clash in Paris.

The company has already made the PLE official, which will take place inside the La Defense Arena on Sunday, August 31st. England, Scotland, and Wales have all been overlooked for 2025. Productive discussions have taken place between WWE CEO Nick Khan, Triple H, and London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, over the possibility of hosting WrestleMania. Ultimately, the company opted to return to New Orleans for the third time for WrestleMania 42.

Titled the 'Road to Clash in Paris Tour,' WWE will visit seven cities in the UK and Ireland at the end of August in preparation for Clash in Paris. RAW and SmackDown will take place in Dublin and Birmingham, respectively. The tour will begin on Friday, August 22, and conclude on Thursday, August 28, when WWE will head to France for the final SmackDown before the Premium Live Event (PLE).

Event Location Arena Date WWE SmackDown Dublin, Ireland 3Arena Friday, August 22 Road to Clash in Paris Tour Liverpool, UK M&S Bank Arena Saturday, August 23 Road to Clash in Paris Tour Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena Sunday, August 24 Monday Night RAW Birmingham, UK bp pulse Live Monday, August 25 Road to Clash in Paris Tour Manchester, UK AO Arena Tuesday, August 26 Road to Clash in Paris Tour Leeds, UK First Direct Arena Wednesday, August 27 Road to Clash in Paris Tour Cardiff, UK Utilita Arena Thursday, August 28

Confirmed Superstars

WWE have already confirmed in their official press release a plethora of Superstars who will make an appearance at these events. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Sami Zayn have been named so far. It is not yet known whether John Cena, 'Final Boss' The Rock, CM Punk or Roman Reigns will feature on this tour.

How to Get Tickets

While WWE have yet to release much information regarding tickets at the time of writing, they have confirmed a few things ahead of the Road to Clash in Paris Tour.

Priority Pass packages will be available to purchase directly from On Location, which includes premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstars and ringside photo opportunities all being included. More information will appear here once it has been made available by WWE in due course regarding prices and sale dates.