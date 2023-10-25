It seems as if Rob Van Dam’s plans for WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia have been changed, and it led to him working for AEW shortly afterward.

Despite sporadic appearances during this year’s draft and a 2021 Hall of Fame induction, it’s been nine years since the last time Van Dam competed in a WWE ring, but there was a feeling that could soon change.

It came when RVD lost to Seth Rollins on an episode of SmackDown in 2014, but, following his release around a year later, 'Mr. Monday Night' began to tour the independent circuit. He popped up in Impact along the way and has had a stint in AEW in recent times, but fans still ask the question about a WWE return.

Rob Van Dam was booked for WrestleMania 40

So, when the company announced that WrestleMania 40 in 2024 would emanate from Philadelphia, the place in which ECW made its name, many assumed that the former WWE Champion. would have some involvement. It wasn’t just a rumour and, by all accounts, that was set to happen as Triple H and co had booked RVD to at least make appearances in the area around the time of the first weekend in April.

Yet, as confirmed by the man himself on his '1 Of A Kind Podcast', WWE has pulled Rob Van Dam from all scheduled dates in the Philadelphia area for WrestleMania next year. However, he does mention that he was booked to appear in the city by AEW not long after finding out about WWE cancelling his plans for WrestleMania.

I got a phone call, I picked up because it was from the big company, and had a little talk, and got officially unbooked from Philly. About 30 minutes later, I got another message. Got officially rebooked in Philly from another company. So that was pretty good. In the meantime, I'm just reading letters. 'A. E.' It happened like when I got there and before I left, before I even had a chance to think about the first message, so that's just the universe doing what it does, which is pretty awesome. The reason I don't want to put too much detail on that is because word got out when I said before that I was unbooked and it kind of worked against me because then I had someone inside working on trying to do some damage repair and then I got people on Twitter saying, 'Let's pass this around, man. We need RVD rebooked,' and I was trying not to give that much attention to it because I had someone working on it. Either way, different dates, same town. The one is becoming more and more valuable than the other one to me each time anyway.

Rob Van Dam is not signed to either WWE or AEW

As he alludes to, RVD has been spending more and more time in AEW as of late. Making his debut at the start of August, he’s only got a handful of All Elite Wrestling matches under his belt at present, but did say that working there is ‘becoming more and more valuable’ as it progresses.

Tony Khan has been praised for his use of legends such as Sting and Jeff Jarrett in AEW, so, it’s no surprise that Rob Van Dam feels at home in his company. However, despite the good work both parties have done, the former WWE Champion IS NOT signed to the promotion, at least as far as we know.

RELATED: WWE: Alabama police officer looks exactly like Dwayne 'The Rock' JohnsonAs always, should more come out about the future plans for RVD, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.