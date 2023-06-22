Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are clearly two of the top guys in WWE currently. Reigns is the current Undisputed Champion currently while Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion.

Though both men are on different brands, Reigns and Rollins may have a champion vs champion match at Survivor Series if both men Reigns as the respective champions until then.

And a match between the two, in their own words, is 'inevitable'.

What did Seth Rollins say about a match against Roman Reigns?

Seth Rollins has often spoken about his rivalry with Roman Reigns during interviews. Sometimes praising and sometimes insulting.

Having a lot of history with each other, both men colliding has always been a treat to the WWE Universe.

While a match between both men doesn't seem to be in the cards anytime soon, Seth, during an interview with New York Post, said it's inevitably going to happen...

“I think that it’s just inevitable. We came up together. We grew into WWE together. We built the industry into what it is over the last decade. We are really going to make it in our image over the next decade, and hopefully, we’ll leave the place better than we found it. That matchup is always going to be huge. Whenever we get back to it, I hope it’s at the right place at the right time."

Image Credits: WWE

When will Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns wrestle next?

The 'amazing' Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns collided in a classic match for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2022. Being two of the greatest athletes, both men tore each other apart before Roman Reigns used the champion's advantage and got himself disqualified to retain the title. However, the wrath of Reigns calmed down when he attacked Rollins with a steel chair and recreated the 2014 Shield betrayal.

Before Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Universe expected him to be the one to defeat Roman Reigns and end his historic championship reign. However, things didn't turn that way around and Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

With Rollins and Reigns both as world champions currently, a match between them might be possible at Survivor Series. However, if WWE decides to stay out of the champion vs champion storyline, WWE could use Reigns' steel chair attack to begin a storyline between them once one of both stars loses their coveted title. Keep following GIVEMESPORT to stay updated with the latest WWE News, Rumors, and Interviews.