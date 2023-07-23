Related to some of the greats of World Wrestling Entertainment, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson himself, Roman Reigns is no stranger to titles.

Many have tried to topple him, with the feud with Jey Uso being one of those cornerstones in his illustrious career so far.

After having returned from his hiatus back in 2020, The Tribal Chief has continued to dominate the WWE world. So much so in fact, Reigns has been touted to have all the necessary components to topple the greats, including the likes of John Cena from the charts. This is unless Hollywood’s calls become too deafening.

He has the look, the strength, and the attitude to do well in both. As for Hollywood, one can definitely see the signs of how the American could fit in with the big boys from his cameos in the Fast & the Furious saga.

However, on the WWE stage, there is no dispute. The world champion has shown he can definitely land a punch.

Image Credits: WWE

Roman Reigns backstage getting ready for WWE matches

One may wonder how The Head of the Table goes about preparing to devour his next target.

Plenty of athletes have spoken about how important preparation is to deliver on the big stage and a post on The Tribal Chief's social media page has finally given some insight into how Reigns goes about his business.

If you’ve seen him on stage, Reigns is one slick target. A minute you have him and the next he just slips away. You won’t be surprised to know his first task in preparation is to doze a few sprays of the good stuff. Greasing up those biceps does not only make him shine for the cameras, but tricky to get hold of.

He keeps things pretty chill, even finding some time to joke around with anyone that walks about, even a referee.

The glove goes on next, a tight snug fit ready to deliver some smack downs, an especially important feature to maintain his target of staying at the very top.

Greased up and kitted out, Reigns looks every bit the champion he is. However, in WWE, it’s not just about looking good, but about delivering on that look by winning matches.

Reigns ensures he’s fit and limber by getting into some pre-match warm up routines backstage. It includes a few routine pushups before settling into a few stretches to loosen up the joints.

Once the body has been taken care of, the WWE star sets up a quiet time to gather his thoughts. Almost as if taking a praying stance on one knee, Reigns finds a few moments to sit in silence as he prepares to take to the stage with a clear vision of how to win his next battle.

Only a few final touches remain as he is adorned with the all-important championship belt to complete the look. He is ready to take down the next opponent and walks onto the stage with the confidence of a winner.

Having recently taken to the stage alongside Solo Sikoa and been pinned by cousin Jey Uso in a first since 2019 during the ‘Bloodline Civil War’ tag team match, one questions if perhaps Reigns will do anything to spice up the routine. Maybe a couple of extra layers of grease may do the job.

However, considering all the titles the routine has led to, maybe the sniff of revenge is just enough to reverse the tables in the next match up.