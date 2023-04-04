Roman Reigns returned to Monday Night Raw after his WresteMania 39 victory where he defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event on the second night of action. He was clearly in high spirits after retaining his titles, breaking character to joke with a fan.

Retaining his Undisputed title means he is likely to surpass the 1000-day mark on his reign, ruling over the roster for over three years. It just goes to show what an incredible Superstar he is and still can be for the company.

His role could become even more important after Endeavour purchased the company, the same owners of the UFC. It means the WWE becomes a public company for the first time in its history, a huge change! Despite selling, Vince McMahon is going to be heavily involved once again.

Roman Reigns on Raw after WrestleMania 39

Solo Sikoa played a crucial role in Roman Reigns retaining his titles. While the referee was distracted, he set the win up beautifully for The Tribal Chief. Cody Rhodes was clearly very frustrated by that and came out on Raw to ask for a rematch.

He then had Brock Lesnar appear, setting up what looked like a tag-team match between the four, but The Beast had other ideas. Instead he decided to attack Cody Rhodes, much to the shock of the fans in the arena and watching at home.

This allowed Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to slip out and avoid any damage in the chaos. However, one moment with The Tribal Chief has been noticed by fans, going viral for the hilarious nature of the clip, take a look for yourselves below.

Video: Roman Reigns tells a fan he knows they’re high

When first making his way into the ring, Roman Reigns spots a fan who he accuses of being high, claiming he can smell weed. He points to the fan in question, sniffs the air and tells them that he knows they’re the culprit, he can see it in their eyes.

It’s a funny exchange from The Tribal Chief, breaking his character to point that out to the fan before continuing with his promo after WrestleMania triumph.

The tweet has gone viral, with over 1.5 million users seeing it already. Roman Reigns was showing us all that there isn’t a task he can’t turn his hand to (or nose) without being successful, he really is the head of the table.