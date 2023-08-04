Highlights Roman Reigns losing to Jey Uso at SummerSlam could lead to a more cruel and dangerous character being unleashed.

If Reigns loses, a rematch between the brothers could be planned at a future premium event to end the Bloodline story.

The Rock's possible distraction and appearance at SummerSlam could set up a dynamic storyline and a match between him and Reigns at Survivor Series.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has been on a warpath lately. The Tribal Chief was betrayed by his family member Jimmy Uso back at Night of Champions which changed the landscape of Friday Night SmackDown. Eventually, Jey betrayed Reigns as well and things went downhill for The Bloodline.

With Solo and Reigns together, both men faced The Usos at the 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event. However, the match became the end of Reigns' record of being unpinned for more than three years. After being pinned by Jey, The Bloodline's wrath unleashed on Jimmy which went extreme, sending him to the hospital.

To avenge his brother's condition, Jey challenged the champion for a singles match at SummerSlam. With all set, Reigns and Jey would now face each other in a Tribal Combat at the premium live event. Though it seems to be unlikely, Jey Uso defeating Roman Reigns once again is a possibility. This would lead to Reigns losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the 'Tribal Chief' status. However, if Reigns loses, what's next for him?

Without further ado, let's take a look at some directions for Roman Reigns after a loss at SummerSlam.

5 Roman Reigns takes his wrath out on The Usos

Image Credits: WWE

It is hard to believe that Roman Reigns would leave The Usos alone if he loses against Jey at SummerSlam. Though the rivalry between the brothers has gone too far now, Reigns losing to Jey is not something the former would digest easily.

Rather, a more cruel and dangerous character could be unfolded from The Head of the Table. Seemingly, if Jey wins at SummerSlam, his title reign wouldn't be very long. In addition to that, Roman Reigns wouldn’t be portrayed as a top star without a title.

A loss for the Head of the Table could eventually end up being a short break for Reigns as the champion. WWE could plan a rematch between both brothers at a future premium live event where Reigns ends up with the last laugh, ending the Bloodline story once and for all.

4 Bobby Lashley turns the numbers game around

Image Credits: WWE

Roman Reigns has used his cousins and Paul Heyman to defend his Universal Championship successfully numerous times in his record-breaking reign. His title defense against Jey Uso in 2020 has come full circle with his recent rivalry with the former tag team champion. The match could also feature a betrayal from Solo Sikoa, leaving Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman up to themselves.

Maybe it’s time everything during his title reign comes around full circle. If Reigns loses against Jey Uso at SummerSlam, Bobby Lashley might make an appearance to begin a long-awaited rivalry with Reigns. With the Almighty’s recent segments with the Street Profits, a faction might be in plans.

Things could then lead up to the faction squaring off against Roman Reigns which could eventually end up as a handicap rivalry. This feud could result in a face turn for Roman Reigns, leading to The Big Dog rising again in WWE.

3 Match against the Rock at Survivor Series

Though it is unlikely that Jey Uso will get to defeat Roman Reigns and end his historic Undisputed WWE World Championship reign, a possible distraction from The Rock might do what is required. While the Rock’s return still seems like a dream, a possible appearance at SummerSlam could shake the roster up for good.

A loss for Roman Reigns due to the Rock’s distraction could be used as a foundation to develop a dynamic storyline between both family member’s. This could lead into a singles match between both megastars at Survivor Series, the event where the Rock made his debut, and the family saga could finally be ended with that.

After the first poster for Survivor Series was released, questions of Roman Reigns’ availability at the event came up due to his absence in the poster. However, WWE might hide things for now and a surprise could be in plan for the Rock vs Reigns at the premium live event.

2 Roman Reigns blames Solo Sikoa for his loss

Image Credits: WWE

With the tensions rising between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns for the past couple of months, a possible betrayal from the young star could be seen at SummerSlam. If things don’t go that way, Roman Reigns might blame Sikoa for his loss against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. This could eventually build a rivalry between both brothers for a future event.

Another brother vs brother match could be used to finally end Roman Reigns’ run as the Head of the Table. With rumors of WWE planning to turn Reigns face, a rivalry with Sikoa might bring about a character change and turn him into an even bigger megastar.

1 The Fiend makes a grand return

Image Credits: WWE

Bray Wyatt has not been seen in WWE since his WrestleMania plans against Bobby Lashley got canceled. Reportedly, the SmackDown Superstar has had some health issues forcing him to take a break from WWE. However, for weeks now, Wyatt is speculated to make a grand return.

When it comes to returning at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns’ return back in 2020 was one of the most unexpected ones. After the Fiend defeated Braun Strowman, Reigns speared the Universal Champion to end the celebration and mark a dominant heel turn.

The Fiend could change the landscape of WWE by returning the favor to the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns vs tTe Fiend is something the WWE Universe has been waiting to watch for many months if not years.

If Reigns loses against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023, The Fiend could double the humiliation by attacking The Head of the Table. This could also end up as a huge face turn for Reigns and the beginning of a grand rivalry with Bray Wyatt. It would be interesting to see how things play out at SummerSlam 2023.

SummerSlam will be hosted in the Ford Field Stadium in Detroit, Michigan, on August 5, 2023. Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates from the premium live event.