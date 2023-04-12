Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have been excluded as Chat GPT has named the ten best WWE Superstars of all time.

The list includes the likes of Triple H, John Cena and The Rock, but the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his long-time rival have been surprisingly left out.

So, let's take you through the ten best wrestlers in WWE history, according to Chat GPT, and see what AI had to say about it...

Who are the ten best wrestlers in WWE history according to Chat GPT?

GIVEMESPORT asked AI to name the ten greatest wrestlers in WWE history, and the answers were pretty interesting...

Chat GPT said that it was a "subjective task", but based on the in-ring ability and "impact" on the talent, below is the list of ten names the platform came up with.

The Rock

Ric Flair

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Andre The Giant

Hulk Hogan

Triple H

The Undertaker

Shawn Michaels

Bret Hart

John Cena

It's worth noting that the list isn't in order, with Chat GPT just listing the ten best WWE Superstars of all time, rather than ranking them.

Who was excluded from the greatest WWE stars of all time list?

The list does feature names that would feature on most people's Mount Rushmores, with Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle and the aforementioned Reigns and Lesnar being the only notable omissions.

It's hard to argue with the majority of the list, in truth, with the likes of Hogan, Cena, Stone Cold and The Rock having a truly monumental impact on the wrestling industry.

The same can be said for Michaels and Triple H too, who now both run NXT and the main roster creative respectively in WWE.

In truth, the only person who has had a bigger impact on WWE than any of the names on the list is Vince McMahon, given that he ran the company for so long, but it's hard to classify him as a "wrestler".

Vince McMahon WWE

Speaking of Chap GPT, the AI platform also came up with the ending to the ongoing Cody Rhodes & Reigns storyline after the former AEW star lost in the main event of WrestleMania.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.