Every time Brock Lesnar’s music plays, it’s safe to say Roman Reigns’ face is a picture.

The pair are among WWE’s biggest names, and they have a rivalry that excites wrestling fans around the globe.

Reigns is the WWE’s undisputed world champion, and he has become a dominant force in the sport over the last few years.

Lesnar, who is another extremely successful wrestler, has had a long illustrious career himself that has seen him pick up a number of accolades in the sport.

He’s a seven-time WWE championship winner, former King of the Ring winner, and also a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

Their relationship is often spoken about, and it’s much debated whether the pair actually get on behind the scenes.

During a 2022 appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Reigns spoke about what he thinks of the 45-year-old.

What has Roman Reigns said about Brock Lesnar?

He said: “Me and Brock have been at a bunch of huge shows together. I would definitely say he’s been, thus far, my biggest rival.

“F****** Brock Lesnar, man, he picks you up and throws you on your head – there’s nothing nice about that.

“It’s very tough to work with a human being like that – some call him, like, the alpha male of our species. And it’s true, he really is what he is.

“I mean, he’s a great businessman, but at the same time he has a legitimate background of MMA that when you get in the ring, there has to be some kind of protection of that legitimacy.

"We can’t just put him in there with anybody, but at the same time, when you get in there with him, you kind of understand it’s gonna be a bit of a ride, but there’s gonna be a lot of eyeballs on it. So that always makes it better.”

During a video that shows Reigns’ facial expressions whenever he hears Lesnar’s music, it’s clear that the WWE Superstar is almost bemused about being confronted by the 45-year-old.

Video: Roman Reigns reacting to Brock Lesnar's music

It’s evident that there is respect towards Lesnar from the 37-year-old, but he just knows that he is going to be in for a tough ride when faced with The Beast Incarnate.

As soon as that music hits, Roman Reigns knows it's go time and his facial expressions always tell the whole story.