This week's episode of WWE SmackDown marked the dawning of a new era in the world of championship belts.

The WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has passed an astonishing 1,000 days as the champion; The Tribal Chief ruling the WWE Universe with an iron fist.

He claimed the title back in August 2020, during the COVID era, and has dominated ever since.

And Reigns, along with 'Wise Man' Paul Heyman and The Bloodline enforcer Solo Sikoa, was in the ring with Triple H, who unveiled a new WWE title belt to mark the occasion in front of the crowd in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

WWE has a new belt for Roman Reigns

The Game, these days presiding as the WWE's Chief Content Officer, presented Reigns with the new belt, which is similar to the previous WWE Championship but with the company logo on a gold background. It bears the words “Undisputed Champion.”

HHH, while unveiling the belt to Reigns, said in the ring: "On behalf of the WWE, and on behalf of the entire WWE Universe, I would like to congratulate you on surpassing 1,000 days as champion. Something that hasn't been accomplished in WWE in almost 40 years. Truly is epic.

"To congratulate you, to celebrate this historic achievement, it is my honor to present you with a brand new Undisputed WWE Universal championship."

HHH then revealed the belt, which was placed on a pedestal under a black cloth.

It wasn't quite the perfect night for Reigns, however, as problems within The Bloodline stable continued.

The Bloodline storyline continued on SmackDown

The Usos came out right after Reigns was awarded the new belt. Reigns worked with Solo to deceive The Usos, suckering them into a false sense of security, before Solo flattened Jimmy, who had gotten into Reigns' face moments earlier before they hugged.

Sikoa, Heyman, and Reigns then exited the ring, with Roman claiming that Jey Uso will 'fall in line, just like he always did.'

Roman Reigns' WWE schedule revealed?

Earlier this week, Reigns' schedule for the next few months was revealed.

It appears that he is set to appear on SmackDown every two weeks, also taking in the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event (which WWE likes to call PPVs these days) on the 1st of July in London, and a SuperShow in Mexico City on the 22nd of July, then SummerSlam in Detroit on the 5th of August.

Although nothing is set in stone yet, the MITB show could see Reigns team with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos.

In terms of length of title runs, the next target for Reigns is the 1,027-day championship run of Pedro Morales. Surpass that, and this current title run would be the fifth-longest in WWE history, with only three men having longer runs: Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, and Bob Backlund.