Roman Reigns has once again been on a hiatus from WWE since defeating LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this past November. While it was previously reported that Reigns would be absent for the rest of 2023, WWE has since confirmed that he'll be making a number of appearances this month, beginning on the December 15 episode of SmackDown.

The current plan for Reigns' December return looks to be ahead of a match at the Royal Rumble in January, likely over his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but his opponent for the show isn't yet clear, although fans do have their ideas.

However, new information has revealed that Triple H currently has three options for a potential Reigns match at the Royal Rumble next month, with the following names being pitched for a title match at the show on January 27 according to the Wrestling Observer.

3 Randy Orton

The first contender is Randy Orton, who made his return to active in-ring competition at Survivor Series last month. Appearing in the best shape of his career to a standing ovation, Triple H seems set to capitalise on his momentum and popularity and have him chase his 15th World Championship in WWE.

Orton officially signed a SmackDown contract last week, meaning that he can challenge Reigns for his Undisputed title almost immediately, and given how his feud with The Bloodline continued on last week's show, it seems like that's the direction Triple H is going to go with.

Orton v Reigns was actually slated to main event SummerSlam 2022, but Randy was forced to withdraw from the show due to a 'severe' back injury that he suffered in May of last year, which kept him out of the ring until last month.

Triple H, according to reports, views Orton as one of three contenders for Reigns next month, and looking at how he's been booked since his return, it wouldn't be surprising to see Randy given the nod.

2 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens faced Reigns at the Royal Rumble in 2021 and 2023, and it seems like Triple H is also considering the former NXT Champion for a match against 'The Tribal Chief' at next year's show.

KO was traded to the SmackDown brand back in October in exchange for Jey Uso who was drafted to Raw, and is part of the United States Championship number one contedership tournament that was announced by Logan Paul on last week's show.

Owens looks set to feud with the social media megastar, but the feeling amongst some is that match may be saved for WrestleMania XL in April 2024, freeing KO up for a match with Reigns over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble next month.

Orton seems like the front-runner, that's for the show, but Triple H is a huge fan of Owens, so the WrestleMania main eventer being slotted into a feud with Roman wouldn't be too surprising.

1 LA Knight

Reigns beat LA Knight at Crown Jewel last month, as noted previously, but reports state that there's a decent chance that a rematch could go down at the Royal Rumble next mont, with the ex-NXT star being one of the people Triple H is considering for the match.

Knight is still feuding with The Bloodline on TV, and the pop he got on SmackDown last week whilst saving Orton from a beatdown at the hands of Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa show that fans are still clamoring to see him at the top of the card.

With Reigns working only a few matches each year, it'd be surprising to see Knight selected as his challenger in back-to-back title matches, but if Triple H wants to go down that route, fans shouldn't be too surprised.

While it won't start in time for the Royal Rumble, reports have stated that Triple H is already planning on having Reigns feud with CM Punk now that the ex-AEW star has returned to WWE.

Punk is set to feud with Seth Rollins first, with a title match set for the Royal Rumble next month, but it seems like HHH is already thinking ahead for other things he wants the former World Heavyweight Champion to do now that he's back in WWE.

To make fans even more excited for the feud, a pitch for Punk to reunite with Paul Heyman during his feud with Reigns emerged online, which could lead to some of the most exciting television WWE has produced in years,