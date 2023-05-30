A huge tag team match involving Roman Reigns could be set for WWE Money in the Bank in London.

Just under two months ago, fans were shocked to see Roman Reigns walk out of the main event of WrestleMania with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, especially given that his cousins The Usos tasted defeat in their battle with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, bringing their legendary championship run to an end.

Many believed that the two-night spectacle on the 1st and 2nd of April would play host to the definitive end of The Bloodline, however, Reigns remained at the top of the card coming out of the event, leading many to wonder what the dynamic between the family would be like with significantly less gold.

What are WWE's plans for Roman Reigns?

Interestingly, Roman only made direct reference to his cousins’ tag championship loss when it was announced that a rematch for the titles was in place for Night Of Champions, with The Tribal Chief opting to attempt to bring both sets of tag team titles back to The Bloodline alongside The Enforcer Solo Sikoa.

This served to undermine The Usos and, when it came down to it, the twins would choose to take their revenge. During the Night Of Champions main event, Jimmy and Jey inadvertently struck their younger brother with a double superkick before Reigns slid into the ring to reprimand the former tag champions.

In response to the constant verbal assault from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Jimmy fired a superkick which shocked the world. While Jey looked on conflicted, his brother cemented his position opposed to Roman by repeating his attack.

Credit: WWE.com

Latest news on Roman Reigns

To shed some light on where the fallout of The Bloodline could be heading, WRKD Wrestling took to Twitter to suggest that a civil war between Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and The Usos could be set for the 1st of July in the O2 Arena.

“While plans are still taking shape, one idea discussed for Money In The Bank in London is Roman Reigns/Solo vs. The Usos, freeing up Roman for a title defense at SummerSlam.”

While a portion of WWE’s UK audience may be disappointed that Reigns doesn’t look likely to defend his Undisputed Championships in London, Money in the Bank still appears to be a fitting host to showcase the next part of The Bloodline’s gripping story.

It’s worth noting that WRKD Wrestling’s tweet alludes to Reigns’ next defence of his titles coming at SummerSlam, as of writing, it’s unclear who this could be against.