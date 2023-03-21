Roman Reigns is expected to take a "significant break" from WWE following WrestleMania 39, GiveMeSport has learned.

Should he lose his title at WrestleMania, WrestleVotes tells GiveMeSport that Reigns might not even be seen until SummerSlam in August.

The common feeling amongst fans is that Reigns will drop his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes ta the major show next weekend.

What are WWE's plans for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39?

Roman signed essentially a part-time contract with WWE in 2022, and that means that he isn't on the road all year like the rest of the roster.

As such, Reigns does sometime take lengthy breaks from WWE TV, but following WrestleMania 39, he's expected to be missing for quite a long period of time.

Speaking exclusively with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes is reporting that Reigns is set for a "significant break" after WrestleMania, which is expected to last at least a month, but will likely longer.

I can imagine there's probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there's a major show that requires Roman Reigns. You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He'll be away for a little bit.

However, given that he's one of WWE's top stars, the feeling is that Roman will definitely be back by SummerSlam, which takes place on the first weekend in August.

WrestleVotes also told GiveMeSport that given Reigns is now WWE's top star, he will be on every "major show" that the company puts on.

WWE wanted to make Roman Reigns a major deal, and they did. Now every time you put on a major show, you need your major star.

Regardless of how long his break is, coming out of WrestleMania 39, fans really shouldn't expect to be seeing Roman on TV every week.

This comes just as it has been reported that Triple H is not a fan of Roman's Universal Champion, and has considered retiring the felt altogether, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Interestingly enough, the report also claimed that Triple H's, WWE's Chief Content Officer, considering bringing back to the World Heavyweight Championship to replace it.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding WWE's plans for Roman over the coming months as we head out of WrestleMania 39.

