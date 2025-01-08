Summary As one of the faces of the WWE, Roman Reigns is expected to play a starring role at the upcoming edition of WrestleMania.

With a two-night show planned, 'The OTC' should be part of at least one main event.

The Rock and Jacob Fatu are just two of the many potential opponents awaiting Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

As fans of the WWE shift focus towards an exciting year of wrestling ahead in 2025, one of the undisputed highlights has been pencilled in for the weekend of April 19th and 20th.

WrestleMania 41 will play out at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, and is still undoubtedly the main draw in all of wrestling, Roman Reigns will be expected to play a leading role at the event, eyeing a record-extending 10th main event appearance. And a wide array of options exist when it comes to the potential opponent awaiting 'The Head of the Table'.

In no particular order, we will explore five such options for Paul Levesque and the WWE creative team.

# Superstar Reason 1 The Rock Family feud 2 Cody Rhodes A deciding trilogy clash 3 Jacob Fatu Taking out Solo Sikoa's comrades one by one 4 CM Punk Unfinished business from Survivor Series 5 Drew McIntyre Getting back at everything that's done him wrong

1 The Rock

Credit: WWE

The Big one. The match which fans across the globe have been clamouring for for over a year now. Roman Reigns vs The Rock would mark a momentous showdown for a whole host of reasons. The match was originally pencilled in for WrestleMania 40 when Reigns was still in possession of the WWE Championship. After widespread fan backlash, these plans were altered, culminating in The Rock and Reigns banding together against Cody Rhodes, who ultimately had the last laugh in triumphing on WrestleMania Sunday to 'finish the story'. The Rock has since repeatedly hinted at his desire to get his hands on Cody's belt, but, with the backdrop of the ongoing family feud between 'The Bloodline' new and old, a one-off clash with Reigns would make sense. Dwayne Johnson's busy Hollywood schedule would need to align with the event, with his appearance on Raw's Netflix debut having only furthered confusion as to his plans, but this remains one to keep an eye on on the road to WrestleMania.

2 Cody Rhodes

It may be unlikely, but it is certainly not out of the question that Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes could headline WrestleMania for the third year running. Whilst tensions between the pair have cooled in the time since their historic battle at the 40th edition of the event, Reigns has not been shy in reiterating that he has unfinished business with the man who brought an end to the greatest title reign in the modern era of the WWE. The score between the pair tied at one match apiece, a deciding trilogy clash would go a long way towards putting to bed the ongoing debate between the respective fanbases of Reigns and Rhodes. One potential avenue towards as much would be to turn the tables from 2023 and 2024, with Reigns emerging victorious from the Royal Rumble, before choosing Rhodes as his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

3 Jacob Fatu

Credit: WWE

Another potential development in the Bloodline feud, Jacob Fatu's name has been increasingly pushed by fans and media sources alike as a legitimate option to take on Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania. In the case of Reigns, as expected, emerging triumphant from his long-running spat with Solo Sikoa, Fatu would undoubtedly be keen to exact revenge on behalf of his one and only Tribal Chief. 'The Samoan Werewolf' possesses all the tools to be a main eventer, from promo work to his frankly remarkable abilities inside the ring. And no greater stage exists to finally unleash Fatu in all his glory than WrestleMania 41. Another 'Tribal Combat' showdown would undoubtedly prove a thriller, whilst the outside interference of members of the Bloodline new and old could add even more intrigue to one of the best feuds in the recent history of the WWE.

4 CM Punk

Another dream match for long-term followers of the WWE, Roman Reigns vs CM Punk just oozes star power. The latter has showcased time and again since his return to the biggest stage in wrestling that he still boasts the talent both in and out of the ring to perform at the top level. And Reigns represents a perfect next foe for Punk on the road to WrestleMania. This comes for a whole host of reasons, not least the Seth Rollins connection, as well as that of 'The Wiseman' Paul Heyman. The WWE have already hinted at a potential feud between the pair, by way of the buildup to last November's War Games. The tension between the two veterans was at times palpable, albeit with Punk having ultimately stepped up to save the day for Reigns and the OG Bloodline. Still, if those behind the scenes opt for it, this is a rivalry which could be reignited comfortably in time for a main event slot at WrestleMania 41.

5 Drew McIntyre

Credit: WWE

Rounding out our list of potential opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania is another former foe of the Tribal Chief. Reigns and Drew McIntyre have plenty of history inside the squared circle, having locked horns on a whole host of occasions in the past, including at 'Mania back in 2019. And recent developments in the WWE have given rise to murmurs of a potential renewal of the rivalry between the pair in Nevada in April. McIntyre has been on a fresh tear of late, targeting members of the OG Bloodline from Sami Zayn to Jey and Jimmy Uso. This comes as the 'Scottish Psychopath' continues to target those whom he feels have wronged him in the past. The logical outcome to this story would be McIntyre making his way up the ladder to Roman Reigns. And though it is not the most likely of the possible WrestleMania matchups on our list, a Reigns vs McIntyre face-off on 'the grandest stage of them all' should not be ruled out.