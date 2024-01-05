Highlights The Royal Rumble is a highly anticipated event in the WWE calendar, where 30 competitors battle for a title shot at WrestleMania.

After a few surprise returns to the WWE over the past month or two, the favourites to win the Royal Rumble have taken a turn. The Rumble is traditionally one of the most highly anticipated events on the wrestling calendar, with this year being no exception.

It is a chance for Superstars to earn their spot at this year's WrestleMania as the real road to 'The Greatest Stage of Them All' starts here. The company's annual over-the-top-rope spectacle is WWE's first major event of the year, and it's not one to be missed. 30 competitors will battle it out for a title shot at the biggest show in town.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, the 27th of January, at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida, with the action starting from midnight in the UK. As Sky Bet have released the favourites to win this year's event, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at the top 10 and their odds of securing victory.

10 Brock Lesnar

Odds: 20/1

The Beast Incarnate hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam last year. However, as the road to WrestleMania gets underway, fans are optimistic that Lesnar will return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. There is no doubt that the former UFC heavyweight champion is one of the biggest draws in the company today, and WWE may look to bring him back into programming for 'Mania season. Lesnar has won the Royal Rumble twice in his illustrious WWE career, with the most recent coming two years ago and the first almost 20 years earlier, in 2003. However, it is unlikely we will see The Beast reign supreme this year with his inactivity.

9 Sami Zayn

Odds: 16/1

Another Superstar who is unlikely to win this year's Royal Rumble is Canadian-born Sami Zayn, who made headlines at last year's event when he betrayed Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Zayn hit the WWE Universal Champion with a steel chair as The Tribal Chief's punishment of Kevin Owens, after their title match, was too much for him. Zayn and Owens later went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship, defeating The Usos and the tag team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The pair ultimately lost their tag titles to the team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The former NXT Champion has never won the Royal Rumble, nor has he been the WWE Champion or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, coming up desperately short against Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 in his hometown of Montreal.

8 MJF

Odds: 16/1

Surely not? Although winning the 2024 Royal Rumble seems highly unlikely, fans have speculated that MJF - Maxwell Jacob Friedman - could make the switch from AEW to the WWE, with a shock appearance at the Royal Rumble. The former AEW World Champion, who dropped his title to Samoa Joe at Worlds End, was removed from the company’s official roster page in the wake of the event. This has fuelled wild speculation that he could sign with the WWE. Despite reports that MJF had 'quietly re-signed' with the AEW in a deal until 2027, it appears that might not be the case. With the future of one of wrestling's most exciting characters seemingly up in the air, an appearance at the Rumble would get one almighty pop.

7 Jey Uso

Odds: 16/1

One of the standout Superstars of 2023 has excelled in the singles division after his separation from The Bloodline and his brother Jimmy Uso. Jey has been involved in some of the most important matches of 2023 and enters the new year and the Royal Rumble with plenty of momentum. Like Sami Zayn, Jey made headlines as he walked out on the other Bloodline members, after they started to assault Zayn. Jey would leave The Bloodline a few months later as he was torn between his Bloodline family and Sami Zayn, Superkicking his cousin and the Head of the Table Roman Reigns. Despite his momentum, a Royal Rumble victory also seems unlikely for Jey Uso.

6 Randy Orton

Odds: 12/1

The Viper recently returned to the WWE at WarGames, putting to bed months of speculation that one of the greatest wrestlers of all time may be forced into an early retirement through injury. Orton had been out of action since spring 2022, after he suffered a back injury that doctors feared could keep him out of the ring permanently. Orton's return at Survivor Series could signal a new chance to return to the top of wrestling and winning the Royal Rumble would certainly help with that and round off a remarkable return to the company. Although it may come too soon for The Viper, who has his sights set on Roman Reigns.

5 Gunther

Odds: 9/1

The man who, for us, had the best 2023 out of any Superstar. In the midst of an iconic Intercontinental Championship reign, Gunther spent 12 months as the IC Champion while putting on some of the matches of last year. The big Austrian broke the record for longest time spent in a single men's Rumble match, surpassing Rey Mysterio by nine minutes, who achieved the feat in 2006, at last year's Rumble. The IC Champion entered at number one and lasted all the way to the final two, amassing over 70 minutes spent in the match, tying Cody Rhodes for the most eliminations with five. For weeks, fans were praising The Ring General's performance. Could the Austrian go one step further this time around?

4 LA Knight

Odds: 8/1

Having received a huge rise in popularity over the last 12 months, LA Knight enters the Royal Rumble as one of the main favourites to win the event. At last year's event, Knight took on the late Bray Wyatt in a 'pitch black' match, which Wyatt ultimately won. LA Knight's position may have grown even more after his stellar year with the company, but there are others who could be victorious ahead of The Megastar.

3 Cody Rhodes

Odds: 5/1

The winner of last year's Royal Rumble had previously come into the event wanting to complete his story and dethrone Roman Reigns to win his first world title in the WWE, by first going back-to-back at the Royal Rumble. The American unsuccessfully challenged Reigns at WrestleMania 39 after his win at the Rumble and will be looking to be the first back-to-back winner since Stone Cold Steve Austin to get his shot at redemption. However, those chances of repeating his victory have taken somewhat of a hit with the return of the last two names on the list.

2 The Rock

Odds: 3/1

After his return to the WWE on New Year's Day, he seemingly stated his intentions for a match with his cousin Roman Reigns. The Rock has raced ahead of almost everyone else in the bookies' top 10 favourites to win the Rumble as he could make a surprise appearance, and if he were to win, it would set up a dream match at WrestleMania 40 with Reigns. The Rock vs Roman Reigns has been a dream match for fans for years and is something the WWE have been hinting at for some time, with The Brahma Bull confirming there were talks for the two to face off at WrestleMania 39. Whether that match comes via The Rock winning the Royal Rumble remains to be seen, but the possibility has only increased massively since his return.

1 CM Punk

Odds: 4/6

The favourite to win the Royal Rumble, according to SkyBet, remains CM Punk despite The Rock's return. Punk has been the favourite since he made his own return to the WWE at Survivor Series. He famously walked out of WWE following the 2014 Rumble, which resulted in him staying away from the company for nearly a decade, even joining rivals AEW in the meantime. After his shock return, Punk has seemingly started a rivalry with Seth Rollins, meaning he is an obvious choice to win the Rumble and challenge Rollins at 'Mania for the World Heavyweight Championship. He's almost nailed on to make it to the last four, but whether he'll outlast the likes of Rhodes, The Rock, Orton, plus any surprise picks really is anyone's guess.