Summary 2025 Royal Rumble will be WWE's first PLE on Netflix, setting the tone for WrestleMania 41.

The show will start at 18:00 EST, making it easier for international fans to watch live.

Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches have unpredictable outcomes with exciting surprises expected.

Tonight is the night for every WWE fan's most anticipated show of the year - the Royal Rumble. Each year, fans try to predict who will win the men's and women's matches, and who the surprise entrants could be. This year, the unpredictability is greater than ever. The 38th annual Royal Rumble is expected to be the perfect start for WWE's PLE run with Netflix.

For WWE, the 2025 Royal Rumble will be their first PLE on Netflix and the company will want to start their premium live event run on the streaming service with a bang. The WWE Universe can expect to see a show that begins to set the tone heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Here are all the details about this year's Royal Rumble and how to watch the show.

How to Watch the Royal Rumble

The 2025 Royal Rumble takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday 1st February and will be streamed live on Netflix in the US and internationally. The Royal Rumble will have a special start time of 18:00 EST. The earlier start time seems to be a new WWE trend, meaning some international fans will benefit.

In the UK, the show will start at 23:00 BST, Saturday night. Fans in Britain have become accustomed to staying up late for WWE PLEs, but this starting time will make getting up on Sunday morning a bit easier. However, in countries such as Japan, fans will need to get up earlier on Sunday morning for an 08:00 JST start time if they wish to watch the event live.

All Netflix subscribers, regardless of subscription tier, will be able to watch the Royal Rumble live. For any fans who are unable to catch the show as it happens, the replay will be on Netflix straight after the show has finished.

Matches

#DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns - Two Out Of Three Falls match for the WWE Tag Team Championships

In a match that could be the fight of the night, MCMG will be looking to reclaim their tag titles. DIY won the belts from them on SmackDown at the turn of the year, turning heel in the process. These four stars have the stamina and technical acumen to blow people away.

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens - Ladder match for the WWE Championship

Kevin Owens has put Cody Rhodes through the ringer during their feud. Not only did he steal the "Winged Eagle" championship, but he has viciously attacked the world champion multiple times. Rhodes is heading into the Rumble with revenge on his mind. Both belts will be suspended above the ring, awaiting the last man standing to claim the gold.

Women's Royal Rumble Match

A lacklustre build has not helped this match, but the WWE Universe's excitement has not been tempered. In a year when it feels like both Royal Rumbles have unpredictable outcomes, the women's match is expected to have some big surprises. The WWE Universe is expecting the return of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, as well as the potential full debut of Jordynne Grace - but who will be the winner?

Men's Royal Rumble Match

This year's Men's Royal Rumble might just be the most anticipated Rumble match in history. The sheer amount of talent in this match sets up an unpredictable winner. CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and of course, John Cena in what will be his last ever Royal Rumble. This year's match will not need the surprise entrants to create intrigue, as the in-ring storytelling will be enough to keep fans glued to their screens.

Royal Rumble Favourites

According to Sky Bet, John Cena was leading the way as favourite to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. The two-time winner is looking to win his 17th World Championship before he retires, and this is his first chance to get a world title match. CM Punk has leap-frogged Cena as the favourite. This week, the story is leaning more towards Punk's main-eventing WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

Charlotte Flair is the odds-on favourite according to the bookies for the Women's Royal Rumble this year. WWE fans did not see the 14-time champion on WWE television during 2024, but her long-awaited return could see her prevail when she enters the Royal Rumble. Here is what various bookmakers in the UK have been offering.

Men's Royal Rumble Odds Wrestler Odds CM Punk 5/4 John Cena 6/4 Roman Reigns 10/3 Seth Rollins 6/1 Drew McIntyre 12/1

Women's Royal Rumble Odds Wrestler Odds Charlotte Flair 4/7 Iyo Sky 5/2 Becky Lynch 10/3 Bianca Belair 4/1 Jade Cargill 4/1