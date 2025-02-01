Summary Four matches, and two Rumbles, fill an exciting match card.

Both Rumble matches will be either side of the PLE.

Women's Royal Rumble kicks off the show, followed by non-Rumble matches.

With WWE's first PLE of the year approaching, the excitement amongst the WWE Universe is palpable. A match card that is short but sweet, the two seismic Rumbles will attract the attention of both hardcore and casual wrestling fans. With just four matches set to take place, this is the match order that fans can expect these bouts to take place in.

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most highly anticipated events of the year. A show in which returns, debuts, and shocks are aplenty, the unpredictability has led fans to rally around the event and set the WWE on the Road to WrestleMania with immense momentum.

With numerous WWE Superstars all fighting for the chance to main event WrestleMania, the men's and women's variations will see plenty of star power fill the ring. As well as a ladder match and a two-out-of-three falls match, this is the order the WWE Universe can expect to watch the event.

Order Match Match Type 1. Women's Royal Rumble 30-Woman Royal Rumble 2. DIY vs. MCMG Two-out-of-Three Falls for the WWE Tag Team Championships 3. Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship 4. Men's Royal Rumble 30-Man Royal Rumble

2025's Royal Rumble

Two exciting Rumble's on the card

2025's Royal Rumble is unanimously agreed upon as being as hard to call as ever. With Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton all waiting in the wings to see who will come out on top in the respective Rumble matches, the potential Showcase of the Immortals matches has the WWE Universe excited. With CM Punk making it known he is coming for the Undisputed WWE Championship, regardless of who holds it, the Best in the World seems set on his first 'Mania main event.

In regard to Gunther, he has numerous WWE Superstars eyeing him up, with Logan Paul and Seth Rollins letting it be known on Raw that they would make a beeline for the Ring General. On the women's side of things, a return from Charlotte Flair sees the Rumble filled with exciting star power. With Iyo Sky in the hearts of the WWE Universe, the women's Rumble is as unpredictable as ever, which is why that variation has seen seven unique winners throughout its seven-year existence.

Royal Rumble Match Order

The two Rumble matches will be either side of the title matches

Two seismic Rumble matches with huge WrestleMania implications, Bodyslam.Net has revealed when the WWE Universe can expect to see them happen on the card. As revealed first by PWInsider, the Women's Rumble match is set to kick off the show. The two non-Rumble matches will then proceed, with DIY and MCMG having the tough task of following on after the women's match. The highly-anticipated Ladder Match between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes will then take place before the men's Rumble main events the show.