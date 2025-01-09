Summary Royal Rumble 2026 moves to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the first time, a major change for the annual event.

Saudi Arabia is familiar with hosting WWE events, and having a long-term partnership.

UK viewers may enjoy an earlier start time for the event, and fans worldwide can catch the action on Netflix.

One of WWE's flagship premium live event staples is getting a new home for 2026. WWE announced that the 39th-annual Royal Rumble will emanate live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in January 2026. The "Big Five PLE" is the starting point on the road to WrestleMania, and it will touch international waters for the first time in its history. This will be the first time the Royal Rumble has been held outside of North America.

Royal Rumble 2026 will also be the second to be held outside the United States, the first being in 1988 in Hamilton, Canada, the initial event. The annual event features two 30-superstar battle royal matches, one men's and one woman's, as each person takes timed intervals entering the bout, throwing people over the top rope and eliminating them once both feet touch the floor. The reward for being the last person standing? A title match at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All.'

Saudi Arabia is no stranger to hosting WWE events, as WWE has produced 12 PLEs from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and is amid their ten-year agreement, which is slated to run through 2028. The partnership between WWE and Saudi Arabia, which is part of Saudi Vision 2030, is seen as a strategic move to bring the sports entertainment giant to their country to enhance economic growth and connect themselves more to the rest of the world.

This will also be the second Royal Rumble ran out of Saudi Arabia, as they debuted their own “Greatest Royal Rumble” in 2018 in the city of Jeddah. The unique one-time event was a 50-man Royal Rumble match, where star Braun Strowman won the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Trophy and Championship.

It is officially the longest Rumble in history, clocking in at 1 hour and 17 minutes. Given that each Rumble usually features a plethora of returns, surprises, and the beginning stages of possible feuds at WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble is must-watch television for any wrestling fan, and the 2026 edition live from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be no different. Here is everything you need to know about WWE Royal Rumble 2026, including the UK start time, and how to watch the event via live stream.

Royal Rumble 2026 Details Event WWE Royal Rumble Date January 2026 Location Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Live Stream Netflix

Possible Venues in Riyadh

While the host arena has yet to be officially confirmed, we would hazard a guess that it would likely be in one of two venues that Riyadh has that would be determined suitable. WWE could opt to go back to the venue where they hosted Crown Jewel in 2024, which is the Mohammed Abdo Arena located in the northwest of the city. It held 22,000 people during last summer's event, which is a lot smaller than the 42,000 and 44,000 fans they squeezed into Texas and Florida for the 2023 and 2024 versions respectively.

Because of this, WWE might choose to go back to the King Fahd Sports City Stadium, which is the largest multi-purpose stadium inside Riyadh. Also known as the "The Tent," it has played host to WWE PLEs before. In 2019, Crown Jewel was hosted there for the first time where Braun Strownman took on Tyson Fury. It isn't documented how many fans turned up that night but the venue currently holds 58,398, and it is to be expanded to 70,200.

Potential venues for the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Name Capacity Previous WWE events hosted Area of city King Fadh Sports City Stadium 58,398 (to be expanded to 70,200) Crown Jewel (2019) Al Muayzilah (Northeast of Central Riyadh) Mohammed Abdo Arena 22,000 Super ShowDown (2020), Crown Jewel (2023), Crown Jewel (2024) Ad Dir'iyah (Northwest of Central Riyadh)

UK Start Time

Traditionally, UK wrestling fans have been accustomed to watching live events late into the night. However, given that Saudi Arabia follows Arabian Standard Time (GMT + three hours), there's a good bet that Royal Rumble 2026 will be earlier in the day. While a start time and date have yet to be announced, if the event decides to follow Royal Rumble 2025's start time (11pm GMT), there's a chance that the festivities could begin in the evening, which would be more than welcome.

Match Card

Here are the matches that have currently been confirmed for the 2026 Royal Rumble event. The card is currently incomplete, and more matches will be added closer to the event between December 2025 and January 2026.

Match Type Title 30-Man Royal Rumble Royal Rumble None 30-Woman Royal Rumble Royal Rumble None

How to watch Royal Rumble 2026

Live stream coverage for Royal Rumble 2026

International fans of WWE can presumably watch the 2026 Royal Rumble via Netflix. The event will take place a year into Netflix and WWE's historic 10-year, $5 billion deal, and will continue to provide live events to WWE fans like RAW, NXT and SmackDown for the foreseeable future. With £9.99 saved by the absence of the WWE Network subscription, the move to Netflix offers much more value for money at the same price. Here is a bullet-pointed checklist for those looking to jump on board:

As for those in the United States, Peacock will continue to be the home of WWE premium live events.