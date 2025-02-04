Summary Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso emerged as Rumble winners, creating Mania main event opportunities.

The first WWE PLE of the year has been and gone. The Royal Rumble is always a spectacle. An event that attracts both hardcore and casual fans, the unique format of the show means it is a must-watch. 2025's Rumble was no different, with the WWE Universe bearing witness to some of the more unpredictable booking under Triple H's leadership. With two victors awaiting a WrestleMania main event match, there were two other matches on the night that resulted in huge future implications. With WWE well on its way on the Road to WrestleMania, these are the potential storylines that the WWE Universe can expect to see going forward.

The Road to WrestleMania is the busiest time of year in professional wrestling. With all WWE Superstars vying for a spot on the Showcase of Immortals card, it all begins at the Royal Rumble. An event that saw Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso leave victorious; the duo now have a Mania main event match awaiting them. For all other WWE Superstars, they will now raise the competition levels. With numerous huge stars back in the fold, the possibilities moving forward are endless.

A telling sign of what the WWE may be doing going forward is to focus on who eliminated who at the Rumble. Both Rumble matches presented the WWE Universe with numerous intriguing bouts, alongside some matches that fans don't want to see. With information surrounding certain matches already out in the open, the rest is yet to reveal itself, but following the ending to 2025's Rumble, this is what the future may look like for the WWE as they approach the Grandest Stage of them All.

Women's Rumble Match

The return of numerous stars opens the door for huge matches

A match that saw the return of Charlotte Flair after over a year out, it was the aforementioned who won the Rumble, making her a two-time winner. Now, with the choice between Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley, either will please the WWE Universe. Regarding Ripley, it would be a rematch of their WrestleMania 39 bout, one which received huge praise and is seen as one of WWE's best Mania matches of all time. On the other hand, the WWE has the chance to do something fresh by giving Stratton the platform to face off against one of the best women's wrestlers in WWE history. A match that the inventor of Tiffy Time has previously labelled a dream match, the two potential Charlotte matches will lead to an incredible showcase either way.

Outside of the future implications for Charlotte, there were numerous eye-opening moments throughout the Rumble. Firstly, the returning Alexa Bliss saw her moment ruined by Liv Morgan. Bliss, who has long associated with the world of Bray Wyatt, returned with her Lilly Doll. Leading fans to believe that she could be joining the Wyatt Sicks, a future mixed-tag match with the Judgement Day could be on the cards, potentially at WrestleMania.

Elsewhere, a return for Nikki Bella and the debut of Jordynne Grace could see the pair go on to Elimination Chamber. A PLE that will offer the winner a Championship opportunity, it would be a great way to utilise both stars. Alongside Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returning, Trish Stratus also returned to the company, with reports suggesting she is, and will continue to be, factored into creative plans. With no obvious direction for Stratus, it may be that she also appears in the Chamber, especially considering it's in her hometown of Toronto.

DIY vs MCMG

An underwhelming match did create intrigue

When it was revealed that DIY would be facing off against the legendary MCMG in a two-out-of-three falls match, the WWE Universe were more than excited. DIY, consisting of Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa, have a storied history with successful tag matches dating all the way back to NXT. MCMG, on the other hand, are one of the best tag teams of their generation. What should have been an exciting back-and-forth contest lasted only 14 minutes.

Despite the disappointment, the match did potentially reveal the direction for WrestleMania or even Elimination Chamber. As DIY searched for the final fall, it was handed to them as two masked men laid out MCMG. Revealing themselves to be the Street Profits, it could be that a triple threat tag team match will occur sometime soon. Another bout that would excite the WWE Universe, this match could take place as a Ladder Match just to maximise the potential of all three teams' skill sets.

Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens

Both parties' Mania plans appear wide open

Royal Rumble capped off the end of a six-month trilogy feud between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes. A rivalry that Rhodes overwhelmingly won, it is Owens who has left the feud better off with both the WWE Universe and his peers in awe of the work he has put in. Moving forward for Rhodes, it appears he will be facing the winner of the Elimination Chamber, a PLE that John Cena has insisted he is winning. A match that would validate the incredible return run from the American Nightmare, there is still a chance that Rhodes could face off with the likes of CM Punk, who will be sure to try and get the Mania main event he deserves.

With regard to Kevin Owens, his Mania plans are wide open. Departing a six-month title feud right before the Showcase of the Immortals, another bout against long-time friend and enemy Sami Zayn could be on the cards. Having already fought at WrestleMania 37 with Logan Paul involved, it could be that Triple H wants the pair to go and have the match they are capable of on the Grandest Stage of them All.

Men's Rumble Match

The men's showcase revealed endless possibilities

As 'Main Event' Jey Uso cemented himself as a bona fide star, becoming the fourth member of the Anoa'i family to win the Royal Rumble, his future plans seemingly write themselves. Holding a record of 0-3 against Gunther, Uso seems adamant that he can defeat the Ring General and will aim to do so in the main event of WrestleMania. Gunther, who appears uninterested in entertaining a fourth bout against Jey, tweeted a two-word response aimed at the 'Main Event' WWE Superstar, making his feelings known.

Much like the women's match, the men's Rumble produced many eye-opening moments that have led the WWE Universe to predict future storylines. The most obvious one is Drew McIntyre's plans with Damian Priest. The Scotsman saw himself eliminated at the hands of Priest in a moment that incensed the former World Champion. Set to feud until Mania, it is a bout that has been described within WWE as a 'nothing match', according to reports.

Another notable moment was Seth Rollins' destruction of Roman Reigns. Following the pair's elimination at the hands of CM Punk, Rollins stomped on the head of Reigns and proceeded to senselessly beat the Tribal Chief. With many hoping for a single's match between the pair, a triple threat has been questioned by the WWE Universe, with CM Punk potentially sliding himself into the feud if his ambitions for a WWE Championship match don't bear fruit. Going off eliminations, it would appear that Logan Paul and AJ Styles are looking at a match at WrestleMania, with Paul set to continue his streak of high-profile Mania matches.