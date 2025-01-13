Summary John Cena announces entry into 2025 Royal Rumble, aiming for his 17th world title.

CM Punk declares for Royal Rumble, setting up a showdown with Cena.

Jey Uso and LA Knight are also confirmed as entries, aiming for a big push to WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble is less than a month away. The road to WrestleMania is just around the corner and the WWE has begun to confirm entrants that will participate for a chance to main event the "Grandest Stage of them All".

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the event with it being the first PLE of the Netflix era, and the show is always the most anticipated as the WWE Universe awaits to see which man and woman will be getting the big 'Mania push.

Each year there are always a few surprise stars who participate in the Rumble, to the surprise and gleefulness of the crowd, but some stars are announced ahead of the event. While there hasn't been a huge amount of talent confirmed at the time of writing, here is who we know will compete in the 2025 Royal Rumble match.

Wrestler Date of Declaration LA Knight January 3rd, 2025 John Cena January 6th, 2025 CM Punk January 6th, 2025 Jey Uso January 6th, 2025 Roman Reigns January 10th, 2025

Related 10 Most Shocking Royal Rumble Eliminations in WWE History (Ranked) We take a look at some of the most shocking eliminations in the history of the WWE Royal Rumble including The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

1 John Cena

The first wrestler to declare for the Royal Rumble is the odds-on favourite to win the match - John Cena. Fans are craving to see GIVEMESPORT's 'Greatest of all Time' claim his 17th world title, and there is no better way to get a championship match than via winning the Royal Rumble. Cena kicked off his farewell tour at the RAW premiere on Netflix, telling the WWE Universe he would be in the 2025 Royal Rumble match - the last of his career. Cena winning the Rumble might mean that he will main event WrestleMania alongside Cody Rhodes in a clash between two faces of different generations.

2 CM Punk

Credit: WWE

Before leaving the company initially in 2014, CM Punk's last match in WWE was the 2014 Royal Rumble. Fast-forward 20 years and the Second City Saint returned to WWE, his first match being last year's Royal Rumble. Punk was the runner-up last year, falling just short to Cody Rhodes and getting injured in the process. Punk made his intentions clear after winning against Seth Rollins on the Netflix RAW premiere, cutting a promo about wanting championship gold and declaring for the Royal Rumble. Punk has never won a Royal Rumble nor has he ever main-evented WrestleMania - could 2025 be the year he breaks that streak?

Related 7 Best Royal Rumble Matches in WWE History [Ranked] Here are our picks for the best WWE Royal Rumble matches in history, featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and more.

3 Roman Reigns

Credit: WWE

On the first SmackDown on Netflix (for international viewers), Paul Heyman dropped a bombshell on Cody Rhodes, telling the WWE Champion that Roman Reigns will be entering the Royal Rumble match, to then challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. As if the match could not get any bigger with John Cena and CM Punk, Roman Reigns is a huge star for the marquee contest. It is up in the air who Roman Reigns will be facing at WrestleMania, but WWE may pull the trigger on another WrestleMania trilogy. Rhodes and Reigns have fantastic chemistry in the ring, and it would be incredible to see them go head-to-head in a rubber match with no interference to decide who is truly the best.