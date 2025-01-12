Summary Down through the years, a whole host of wrestlers have been sent packing within the opening 10 seconds of the Royal Rumble match.

The record for fastest elimination currently stands at just 1.9 seconds.

Sheamus, Xavier Woods and more feature prominently on the list of the top 10 fastest-ever eliminations.

The latest edition of the highly-anticipated WWE Royal Rumble is set to play out on February 1st, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Across the Men's and Women's matches, 30 contestants will battle it out to be the last one standing, with a place in the main event of WrestleMania at stake. Whilst glory awaits two superstars, however, embarrassment is likely to be in store for a small selection of others. Every year, a contingent of wrestlers see their hopes of victory dashed within mere seconds of stepping foot in the Royal Rumble match. Just last year, JD McDonagh of The Judgement Day secured for himself an unwanted piece of history, in becoming one of the fastest-ever eliminations from the showpiece. But McDonagh is far from the only one... In this article, we will take an in-depth look at the 10 briefest Rumble appearances of all time.

Rank Name Royal Rumble year Eliminated by Time in the ring 1 Santino Marella 2009 Kane 1.9 seconds 2 Sheamus 2018 Heath Slater 2 seconds 3 No Way Jose 2019 Samoa Joe 2.3 seconds 4 The Warlord 1989 Hulk Hogan 2.4 seconds 5 Xavier Woods 2019 Drew McIntyre 2.9 seconds 6 JD McDonagh 2024 Jey Uso 3 seconds 7 Owen Hart 1995 British Bulldog 3 seconds 8 Mo 1995 King Kong Bundy 3.4 seconds 9 Bushwhacker Luke 1991 Earthquake 3.7 seconds 10 Chelsea Green 2023 Rhea Ripley 4.4 seconds

10 Chelsea Green

The first entrant on our list also happens to be the only female superstar in the top 10 of the fastest Royal Rumble eliminations. Chelsea Green can now boast of the title of the WWE's first-ever US Women's Champion. Before her recent success, however, the 33-year-old was for years considered something of a laughing stock. And this was a reputation which Green certainly lived up to at the 2023 Rumble. Making her way into the ring in a characteristically confident fashion, the Canadian was immediately met by Rhea Ripley, before being tossed out on the far side. Her total time in the match? 4.4 seconds.

9 Bushwhacker Luke

One of the more unusual characters in the history of the WWE, Bushwhacker Luke was responsible for two of the quickest exits in Royal Rumble history. The more abrupt of the pair came in 1991 when the New Zealander found himself the victim of the brute force boasted by Earthquake. After marching his way down to the squared circle, Luke's feet had barely touched the mat when he was grabbed by the neck, walked to the far side of the ring, and sent flying over the top rope. To be fair to 'Kiwi Luke', he took his elimination superbly, barely breaking stride as he continued his march around the back of the ring and out of the arena.

8 Mo

One of two entries on our list from the 1995 Royal Rumble, Mo's exit from the fan-favourite event served as an accurate metaphor for his career in the WWE as a whole - swift and (a solitary tag team championship reign aside) largely unmemorable. The Harlem native was the 16th entrant into the match 30 years ago, representing Men on a Mission. Mo's all-guns-blazing approach, which saw him charge directly to the far side of the ring towards King Kong Bundy, though, proved an ill-judged one. Seeing his momentum used against him, Mo was thrown up and over the top rope to the sound of laughs on the part of the crowd and announcing team alike.

7 Owen Hart

Swiftly following Mo is the 2nd quick-fire exit from the '95 Rumble, an altogether more notable one, in the form of the late, great Owen Hart. Hart was the number 11 entry into the matchup, but, like Mo, lasted a total of just 3 seconds. In the Canadian's defence, he was attacked by none other than brother Bret whilst making his way to the ring, allowing for easy pickings for the British Bulldog upon Hart finally making his participation in the event official. Owen Hart will be remembered as a great of the wrestling game for many years to come. His appearance at the 1995 Royal Rumble, however, will certainly not be a contributing factor as to why.

6 JD McDonagh

The most recent entry on our list, JD McDonagh last year found himself the victim of the latest Royal Rumble high jinks on the part of R-Truth. After coming in for a vicious spear by way of Bron Breakker, McDonagh was left grounded and in agony ringside. From here, Truth, the next entrant at no.24, stumbled upon the Irishman outside the ring. Amid ongoing efforts to replace McDonagh in The Judgement Day, R-Truth therefore tossed his 'rival' under the bottom ropes, where he was immediately met by Jey Uso. Sent straight back out onto the ground below, JD McDonagh's official Rumble time was clocked around the 3-second mark.

5 Xavier Woods

Kicking our top-5 into gear is another recent elimination, from the 2019 Royal Rumble. And it only served in rounding out what was something of an evening to forget for Xavier Woods. After entering at no.17, Woods' first task was to play his part in a miraculous save of New Day brother Kofi Kingston, after the latter had been knocked out of the squared circle. The pair, however, went on to botch the move, resulting in a somewhat ugly spot. From here, Woods swiftly joined Kingston back in the ring, as The New Day set their sights on redemption. Met immediately by Drew McIntyre, however, the pair were sent flying over the top rope, with Xavier Woods' official Rumble appearance having lasted a total of 2.9 seconds.

4 The Warlord

The sole inclusion on our list from as far back as the 1980s, The Warlord played his part in just the 2nd Royal Rumble ever, and the first involving 30 contestants, back in early 1989. Unfortunately for the now-62-year-old, though, his appearance went down in the history books for altogether less than positive reasons. Taking his place as the 21st entry in the matchup, The Warlord boasted and celebrated at ringside, before finally making his way through the ropes. Before even having time to take a step forward, however, he was met by one of the greatest to ever do it - Hulk Hogan. And 'The Hulkster' showed no mercy in sending The Warlord straight back over the top rope, for a time of 2.4 seconds which remained the fastest elimination for a full 20 years.

3 No Way Jose

Next up comes a man who brought the party wherever he went. And this proved no different in 2019, upon No Way Jose's memorable theme music signalling his entry into the Royal Rumble at no.15. Safe to say, though, that the party did not last at all long for the North Carolina native on this occasion. Backed by his trademark group of supporters dancing their way through the crowd and to the ring, Jose secured for himself the (dis)honour of the 3rd quickest elimination ever in the Rumble. This came after Samoa Joe made crystal clear his feelings with the shenanigans of the dancing performer and his crew.

2 Sheamus

Perhaps the most surprising entrant on our list, owing chiefly to his reputation as one of the toughest and most durable superstars in the WWE, is Sheamus. 'The Celtic Warrior', a Royal Rumble winner six years prior, endured an altogether less successful evening in the 2018 edition of the event. After Heath Slater was beaten from pillar to post by no fewer than seven superstars en route to the ring, Sheamus at last tossed Slater under the bottom rope and into the match after entering at no.11. But it was the latter who went on to have the last laugh, turning to send the Irishman packing from the showpiece, in a time of two seconds flat.

1 Santino Marella

And then there was one. The only performer to somehow have managed to last sub-two seconds in an official Royal Rumble match is Santino Marella. And what a fitting achievement for one of the funniest characters in the recent history of wrestling. Marella's appearance at the 2009 edition of the Rumble will be a familiar one to many a fan of the WWE. This comes not only owing to its swift nature but also the typically hilarious manner in which the Canadian presented the situation. Charging to the ring with pure determination on his face, Marella was met by a veteran of the 30-man event, in Kane. Sent flying straight back over the top rope towards the ramp, the now-50-year-old could then be heard repeatedly shouting 'I wasn't ready! I wasn't ready!' Marella's historic Rumble time? 1.9 seconds.

Stats sourced from Tap Out Corner and All Rumble Stats - correct as of 12/01/2025.