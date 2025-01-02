Summary The Royal Rumble match has been dominated by some of the biggest names in the WWE down through the years.

The record for eliminations stands at a whopping figure of 46.

The likes of The Undertaker, Triple H and Shawn Michaels all feature prominently in the top 10 for total eliminations.

One of the undisputed highlights of the WWE PPV schedule is set to take place in February of 2025. The event will see 30 men and women alike battle it out for a spot at WrestleMania, by way of the Royal Rumble. Some of the headline names in WWE have shone at the Royal Rumble down through the years, with Stone Cold Steve Austin the only superstar to have emerged triumphant on three separate occasions. In this piece, we will take an in-depth look at the wrestlers to have racked up the most eliminations in the storied history of the Rumble, dating back to its inception in 1988.

# Name Royal Rumble entries Royal Rumble wins Eliminations Status 1 Kane 20 0 46 Retired 2 The Undertaker 11 1 40 Retired 3 Shawn Michaels 12 2 39 Retired 4 Stone Cold Steve Austin 6 3 36 Retired 5 Braun Strowman 7 0 34 Active 6 Triple H 9 2 32 Retired 7 Roman Reigns 6 1 32 Active 8 Brock Lesnar 6 2 32 Active 9 Big Show 12 0 32 Active 10 Randy Orton 14 2 29 Active

10 Randy Orton

Credit: WWE

Kicking our list into gear is one of the most successful wrestlers in both Royal Rumble and wrestling history as a whole, Randy Orton. 'The Viper' has time and time again proven himself one of the standout performers in the over-the-top-rope format, as evidenced by his status as one of only 10 wrestlers to have racked up multiple Rumble victories. When it comes to eliminations, Orton has averaged a little over two per match, for a total of 29. 'The Apex Predator' is currently sidelined through injury, but is expected to feature in the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he will no doubt be hopeful of taking his elimination tally beyond the 30-mark.

9 Big Show

The Big Show is one of four superstars on our list currently locked on a total of 32 eliminations. This comes even though the 7-footer is, in the eyes of many, tailor-made for the match format. Owing to his remarkable stature, 'Show' never found it overly difficult to simply power his opponents over the top rope, courtesy of little more than brute strength. This same physical advantage, however, also worked against the South Carolina native, who was repeatedly teamed up on during his appearances at the Rumble showcase. As much meant that The Big Show never actually secured a win in the format. With a dozen appearances to his name, though, he remains one of the most recognisable performers in the history of the famed PPV.

8 Brock Lesnar

One whose relatively low Rumble appearance tally may come as something of a surprise is Brock Lesnar. 'The Beast' has, all told, stepped into the 'Rumble in the Ring' six times in total. And across these showings, he too managed to send 32 fellow superstars flying over the top rope. The difference, however, is that in two of his six appearances, Lesnar emerged as the last man standing. The former UFC heavyweight champion's victories came a full 19 years apart (2003 and 2022), a testament to Lesnar's longevity when it comes to fitness and reputation alike. His 'Next Big Thing' theme music will live on as one of the best entrance themes in history.

7 Roman Reigns

The Big Dog, The Tribal Chief, The OTC - call him what you will, Roman Reigns has statistically been one of the most successful participants ever in the Royal Rumble, based purely on eliminations. Reigns' multiple title reins mean that he has not been involved in the match on several occasions across his career to date, his most recent appearance having come all the way back in 2020. And yet, the 39-year-old's tally of 32 eliminations has only been bettered by five superstars in Rumble history. Reigns' standout performance came in 2014 when he sent no fewer than 12 fellow competitors packing from the match. His sole Rumble victory, though, actually came a year later, in 2015. Expect an equally impactful performance in the case of 'The Head of the Table' playing his part in February's upcoming event.

6 Triple H

The man responsible for costing Roman Reigns his championship in the 2016 edition of the event, Triple H's legend in the WWE ring spreads firmly into the Royal Rumble. A two-time winner, 'The Game' brought every inch of his cunning into the 30-man event on each of his nine occasions involved. And the current Chief Content Officer of the WWE certainly didn't come up short when it comes to eliminations, having managed the same number as all of Reigns, Lesnar and The Big Show - 32. Now responsible for conjuring up storylines for the company, Paul Levesque, even in his retirement from in-ring duties, will play a central role in the Royal Rumble for years to come.

5 Braun Strowman

Next up comes one of the most widely feared figures in recent Royal Rumble history. Upon Braun Strowman's trademark yell being blasted throughout the arena, those inside the ring know full well that utter carnage will soon follow. 'The Monster Among Men' has played his part in seven official Royal Rumble matches. And, along the way, he has sent no fewer than 34 men packing. This equates to an average of almost five eliminations per match. Whilst Strowman is yet to turn such dominance into a victory at the Rumble showcase, it should be remembered that he did emerge as the last man standing in 2018's special edition 'Greatest Royal Rumble', which featured a hefty 50 competitors.

4 Stone Cold Steve Austin

All factors taken into account, no.4 on our list boasts a claim to being the greatest Royal Rumble wrestler of all time. When it comes to the superstars outlined in this piece, no other has won as many Rumbles, in as few attempts, with as many eliminations per match, as Stone Cold Steve Austin. 'The Texas Rattlesnake' is the ultimate over-the-top-rope competitor. Digging into the figures, Austin appeared in the Rumble on six occasions in total. In half of these, he triumphed, making the WWE Hall of Famer the only wrestler to have ever won more than two such matches. Not only that, but he racked up an eye-watering 36 eliminations along the way, for an average of six per Rumble.

3 Shawn Michaels

Kicking the podium places into gear is 'The Heartbreak Kid', Shawn Michaels. Michaels was down through the years responsible for some of the most memorable moments in Royal Rumble history, none more so than his trademark Super Kick sending Diesel packing to emerge as the victor in 1996. This marked the Arizona native's 2nd Rumble triumph in succession, securing for Michaels a special place in the history books of the event. He also managed a pair of runner-up finishes, coming within a whisker of matching Austin as the only three-time winner in 2007. With 39 eliminations across 12 appearances, Shawn Michaels will long be remembered as one of the faces of the Royal Rumble.

2 The Undertaker

The Undertaker. It feels like no matter what event or match type one may be discussing across WWE history, 'The Deadman' has his fingerprints all over it. And the Royal Rumble is no exception... 'Taker for his part entered the 30-man showpiece on 11 occasions across his fabled career. And, all told, he managed 40 eliminations, good enough for an average of 3.64 opponents ousted per match. He is one of only two men to have ever hit the 40 mark, a testament to just how good the now-59-year-old was with the odds stacked against him. The Undertaker managed a solitary Rumble victory, at the expense of the previous entry on our list - Shawn Michaels - in 2007.

1 Kane

Rounding out our list as the most prolific 'eliminator' in Royal Rumble history is 'The Big Red Machine'. Kane boasts several historic records when it comes to the Royal Rumble, having appeared in the match on more occasions than any other wrestler (18 as Kane himself, 1 as Isaac Yankem and 1 as Fake Diesel). And throughout these appearances, he certainly made his presence felt. Kane has been responsible for a hefty 46 eliminations from the match, six more than any other wrestler. These endeavours, unfortunately, never culminated in a victory, but the now-57-year-old's records will take some beating. Who knows, not officially retired, we could yet even hear Kane's haunting 'Veil of Fire' music drop once more before he finally hangs up his wrestling boots once and for all...

Stats sourced from Smark Out Moment - correct as of 1/12/2025.