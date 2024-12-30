Summary Charlotte Flair could make a dramatic comeback at the 2025 Royal Rumble, increasing her chances of winning.

One of the headline shows of the entire WWE PPV schedule 2025 is due to take place in February. Many will see the latest edition of the Royal Rumble play out in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event will be the first WWE Premium Live Event (PLE) to be held on Netflix, following the RAW on Netflix premiere at the beginning of January. A host of the industry's leading names will play their part, vying it out for a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41. Many of the participants will be known in advance of the two Royal Rumble matches being kicked into gear. A select few names are also expected to be held out by the WWE before being unleashed to raucous pops.

Over the years, we have seen some of the all-time greats bring the house down with surprise Royal Rumble entrances. In this article, we will therefore take a look at just some of the potential returns which could be on the cards at the event in 2025.

Name Royal Rumble appearances Eliminations Wins Likelihood of return Charlotte Flair 4 15 1 Medium Becky Lynch 4 7 1 High Alexa Bliss 3 4 0 Medium Big E 9 5 0 Low John Cena 8 25 2 High

1 Charlotte Flair

'The Queen' hasn't been seen inside a WWE ring since late 2023, owing to a string of injury problems. Should Charlotte Flair be in a fit state for competitive action, the Royal Rumble therefore looks like the ideal stage for one of the greats of the Women's division to mark her comeback. In the case of as much, Flair should immediately be considered as being amongst the favourites to emerge as the last woman standing, too. She has previous experience of triumphing in the Rumble back in 2020, with Triple H and co. No doubt eager to slot one of the company's most recognisable names into a prime time slot at WrestleMania.

2 Becky Lynch

Continuing with the theme of previous Women's Royal Rumble match winners, Becky Lynch is another who could well mark her long-anticipated return to the ring at February's showcase. 'The Man' has been absent from the WWE since being defeated by current Women's champion Liv Morgan in a cage match back in May. She is not currently contracted to the company but has remained an active participant behind the scenes, with it considered only a matter of time before a fresh deal between the parties is announced. And what better way to mark her fresh commitment to the WWE than with a repeat of her triumphant Rumble endeavours from 2019.

3 Alexa Bliss

One of the biggest names in all of women's wrestling for so many years, Alexa Bliss' long-term absence from the WWE has been sorely felt. 'Little Miss Bliss' has not taken her place between the ropes since early 2023, for a whole multitude of reasons recently outlined by the 33-year-old herself.

As we approach her two-year leave mark, though, murmurs have begun to mount that Bliss is gearing up for a comeback. Much was previously expected as part of The Wyatt Sicks, but the WWE creative team could hardly be blamed if they intend to instead afford one of the company's most reliable performers both in the ring and on the mic a more prominent solo route upon her return. The Royal Rumble would be the perfect platform to kickstart as much, with a renewed Bliss vs Nia Jax Championship rivalry an altogether enticing one.

4 Big E

Turning attention towards the Men's Royal Rumble, one individual whose entrance music would undoubtedly result in one of the pops of the night comes in the form of Big E. The former WWE champion is a beloved figure amongst fan circles across the globe, with his injury-enforced absence since back in March of 2022 having been a long and painful one for both 'E' and his many supporters. A recent appearance on an episode of Raw, during which the Florida native was cast out by New Day brothers Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, however, has given rise to widespread hope that an in-ring return could be on the cards for Big E. Eliminating one or both of Kingston and Woods from the Rumble would certainly go a long way towards re-establishing the powerhouse as a leading face in the WWE.

5 John Cena

No stranger to a shock Royal Rumble comeback, a John Cena appearance at February's upcoming show could set the stage for a final title run in the historic career of 'The Greatest of all Time'. Cena has long made public his plans to bring a definitive end to his time in the wrestling industry in 2025, giving rise to widespread calls for what would be a record-breaking 17th world championship. WrestleMania would certainly be a fitting stage for such a momentous occasion, making Cena's presence at the Rumble a perfect avenue towards a run at either Gunther or Cody Rhodes. Expect fireworks if the Hollywood star is amongst the 30-man list of entrants in Indianapolis.