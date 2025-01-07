Summary Royal Rumble 2025 has already outsold the previous year's event.

Tickets for the Royal Rumble range from $150 - $350+.

VIP Packages include perks like meeting WWE Superstars for $575+.

With the Road to WrestleMania underway, the first PLE stop of the year is the beloved Royal Rumble. Set to take place in February for the first time, the show's history and popularity have made it part of WWE's 'big four'. An event that catapults superstars into potential WrestleMania main events, this year's event is already proving to be in demand.

Emanating from the 70,000-seater Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, a 55,000-capacity setup has been set for the event. Having sold just over roughly 46,000 tickets at the 2024 Royal Rumble, the numbers involved show just how popular WWE has become again. With tickets already on sale, many of the WWE Universe will want to attend this event. A task that can sometimes be difficult, we'll make life easy and show fans how to purchase tickets and the numerous types of tickets on offer.

Standard Tickets

Having been on sale since 15th November 2024, an update from the reputable WrestleTix has shown a whopping 50,257 tickets have already been distributed. With around 5,000 tickets still available for the Royal Rumble, Ticketmaster will be the go-to website for standard tickets. With numerous seating locations still on offer, the price will differ from seat to seat.

With three tiers of seating, alongside floor seating, these are the price ranges for the areas on offer:

Tier Price Range Availability Third-tier $150+ Medium Second-tier $200+ Low First-tier $275+ High Floor seating $350+ High

As with every wrestling event, the price will differ depending on the location of the seat. With central seats offering much higher prices, there are still plenty of affordable tickets in good locations on offer. With floor tickets fetching upwards of four figures, the WWE Universe will have to be quick in securing tickets before they are priced out. As well as fluctuating prices, it is key to note that a lot of tickets on offer on Ticketmaster are resale tickets, and they won't be offering the general admission price, but a higher price due to demand.

VIP Packages

WWE's OnLocation partnership offers a variety of packages

Alongside the standard ticketing options, WWE also provides priority passes through OnLocation. A website that hosts the more expensive tickets, they provide the more hardcore members of the WWE Universe with the chance to buy VIP tickets.

With five ticket packages on offer, ranging from $575 per person to $6,500 per person, there are plenty of luxurious options on sale for the Royal Rumble. With two of the five packages already sold out, these are what are on offer:

Ticket Package Description Pricing Availability Silver + Priority Pass Upper Level Seating, Official Priority Pass Pre-Show Hospitality, Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance, WWE Credential & Lanyard, Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff. $575/pp High Gold + Priority Pass Lower Level Seating, Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with Mick Foley, Exclusive Royal Rumble x Priority Pass Gift Pack, Official Royal Rumble Ring Mat Plaque, Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance. N/A Sold Out Champion + Priority Pass Premium Floor Seating, Ringside Photo Op, Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with Mick Foley, Exclusive Royal Rumble x Priority Pass Gift Pack, Official Royal Rumble Ring Mat Plaque. $6,500/pp Low Elite + Priority Pass Premium Row 1 Seating, Ringside Photo Op, ELITE Welcome Event with Cody Rhodes, Post-Show Press Conference Access & Desk Photo Op, Pre-Show All-Inclusive Hospitality with Mick Foley, Exclusive Royal Rumble ELITE Gifting. N/A Sold Out Suite by the Seat + Priority Pass Premium Suite Ticket, All-Inclusive Food and Beverage, In-Suite Superstar Visits with TV Title Photo Opportunity, Exclusive Royal Rumble x Priority Pass Gifting, Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance. $2,250/pp Medium

OnLocation also sells 'Add on Experiences' where you can pay $350 to have an all-inclusive brunch with a WWE Superstar. They also had three different hotel packages on offer, but they have since sold out owing to the immense popularity of this year's Royal Rumble.

With only 5,000 tickets left on sale, ranging from affordable to lavish, 2025 marks the beginning of an exciting deal between WWE and Indianapolis. If you miss the chance to get involved in this year's Royal Rumble, the company has already announced that the Lucas Oil Stadium will host a future two-night SummerSlam and WrestleMania in the future.

All information via Ticketmaster and OnLocation - correct as of 06/01/2025.