Key Takeaways WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be the first Premium Live Event on Netflix.

The event features a match that determines a championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

UK fans will have to be prepared for yet another late-night load of wrestling.

The 2025 edition of the WWE Royal Rumble will be the company's first Premium Live Event for the upcoming year. It will be the 38th annual Royal Rumble event and the first Premium Live Event to live stream on Netflix following the company’s move to the streaming media giant on January 1st, 2025.

First introduced in 1988, the Royal Rumble is one of the biggest annual events on the WWE’s calendar. The Royal Rumble is often referred to as the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania as it directly dictates what will happen at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Royal Rumble match typically features 30 superstars who enter at timed intervals. Wrestlers are eliminated after they’ve been thrown over the top rope and both their feet touch the floor. The last superstar standing wins the match and earns a main event championship opportunity at WrestleMania. The men's Royal Rumble has been around since its inception, while the women's match made its debut in 2018.

The Royal Rumble is always full of surprises. Its unpredictable nature makes it a must-watch event and this year’s iteration should be no different. What we do know so far is that the 16-time WWE champion John Cena , who announced his 2025 retirement tour last year, will be competing in his final Royal Rumble event. Nonetheless, here is everything you need to know about WWE Royal Rumble 2025, including the UK start time, and how to watch the event via live stream.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Details Event WWE Royal Rumble Date 1st February Location Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana Live Stream Netflix

UK Start Time

11pm BST

UK wrestling fans are already used to staying up way past their usual bedtimes for WWE Premium Live Events, and it won’t be different for the Royal Rumble. Nonetheless, they can be grateful that this year’s event will be starting an hour earlier than usual. Much like Bad Blood 2024, which recently returned to the WWE’s PLE lineup for the first time in 20 years, Royal Rumble: Indianapolis is set to begin at 6pm ET on Saturday, 1st February 2025. That means the festivities will go live at around 11pm BST. Expect the show to finish sometime between 2:30am to 3:00am on Sunday morning.

Match Card

Here are the matches that have currently been confirmed for the 2025 Royal Rumble event. Please note that this card is incomplete and you will see more matches added as they are announced in respective RAW and SmackDown shows between November 2024 and January 2025.

Match Type Title 30-Woman Royal Rumble Royal Rumble None 30-Man Royal Rumble Royal Rumble None

How to Watch

Live stream coverage for WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Fans in the UK can watch the 2025 Royal Rumble on Netflix via live stream. As part of a historic 10-year, $5 billion deal announced in 2024, the WWE Network is set to migrate to the streaming platform beginning January 2025. This includes all weekly episodes of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, and all Premium Live Events, including the Royal Rumble, which is the first PLE to stream on Netflix after the big move.

As such, wrestling fans in the UK who have a Netflix subscription and are paying an extra £9.99 per month for the WWE Network get to have some extra savings when the calendar flips to 2025. As of this writing, the cheapest Netflix subscription in the UK is £4.99 which includes ads and only allows one device to stream at a time. A "standard" Netflix subscription costs £10.99 per month. This plan doesn't have advertisements and allows users to watch in HD and stream two devices simultaneously. Last but not least, the "premium" subscription is priced at £17.99 per month. Apart from no ads, fans can watch in ultra HD and stream four devices at the same time. Meanwhile, wrestling fans in the United States can livestream the Royal Rumble exclusively via Peacock beginning at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

