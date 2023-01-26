Summary Stone Cold Steve Austin holds the record for the most Royal Rumble wins, with three victories.

The Royal Rumble was created by Pat Patterson, who faced initial scepticism from Vince McMahon.

Women's Royal Rumble winners include Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey.

The WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting matches in sports entertainment. WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson created Royal Rumble as a match concept, and despite many believing the first iteration took place in 1988, the first ever Rumble, known as the ‘lost’ Rumble, took place in 1987.

Some of the biggest names in the history of the company have won the 30-man and 30-woman iterations of the contest, and we’ve got the full list for you to check out up to 2024 in this article.

Here is everything you need to know about the winners of the Royal Rumble matches from 1987 to 2024, including the Women’s and Men’s bouts.

Royal Rumble Winners

There have been over 30 Royal Rumble matches in the history of the company, and all of the winners are as follows:

1987: One Man Gang

1988: Jim Duggan

1989: Big John Studd

1990: Hulk Hogan

1991: Hulk Hogan

1992: Ric Flair

1993: Yokozuna

1994: Lex Luger and Bret Hart

1995: Shawn Michaels

1996: Shawn Michaels

1997: Stone Cold Steve Austin

1998: Stone Cold Steve Austin

1999: Mr McMahon

2000: The Rock

2001: Stone Cold Steve Austin

2002: Triple H

2003: Brock Lesnar

2004: Chris Benoit

2005: Batista

2006: Rey Mysterio

2007: The Undertaker

2008: John Cena

2009: Randy Orton

2010: Edge

2011: Alberto Del Rio

2012: Sheamus

2013: John Cena

2014: Batista

2015: Roman Reigns

2016: Triple H

2017: Randy Orton

2018: Shinsuke Nakamura

2019: Seth Rollins

2020: Drew McIntyre

2021: Edge

2022: Brock Lesnar

2023: Cody Rhodes

2024: Cody Rhodes

Women’s Royal Rumble Winners

2018: Asuka

2019: Becky Lynch

2020: Charlotte Flair

2021: Bianca Belair

2022: Ronda Rousey

2023: Rhea Ripley

2024: Bayley

Greatest Royal Rumble

The ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ was a concept that was introduced in 2018 when the company held an event in the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This was a one-off Rumble event and did not affect the WrestleMania main event; therefore, many do not consider it ‘canon’ in the pantheon of Rumble matches. The actual Rumble match was a 50-man Royal Rumble bout for the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Trophy and Championship, which Braun Strowman eventually won after he eliminated Big Cass.

Most Royal Rumble Wins

Stone Cold Steve Austin currently holds the record for the most amount of Royal Rumble matches won. The Texas Rattlesnake achieved the feat in 1997, 1998 and 2001, with the Rattlesnake going on to face Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 (1997), Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14 (1998) and The Rock at WrestleMania X7 (2001). Only seven other Superstars have won the event on two occasions:

Hulk Hogan (1990, 1991)

Shawn Michaels (1995, 1996)

Triple H (2002, 2016)

Batista (2005, 2014)

John Cena (2008, 2013)

Randy Orton (2009, 2017)

Cody Rhodes (2023, 2024)

Out of the list of two-time winners, only John Cena, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are potentially capable of winning the bout for a third time, as Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Batista are all officially retired from in-ring competition.

Royal Rumble Creator

As noted, it was Pat Patterson who came up with the concept of the now annual spectacular. Speaking to CBS Sports back in 2017, Patterson actually revealed that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wasn’t interested in running with the gimmick match: