WWE have regularly stacked their Saudi Arabia shows with some of the company's biggest stars in the past. This year is no different, with the likes of Seth Rollins, John Cena, Logan Paul, Roman Reigns and LA Knight set to take part in the event. There are some pretty big names that it seems won't be attending the show, though.

Of course, this isn't set in stone, but some of WWE's current key figures will be nowhere to be seen when Crown Jewel airs and will, instead, have remained in the United States.

From big superstars to current champions, there will be some glaring absences and their lack of involvement in the show has been spoiled by WWE themselves as they advertised a house show that will be running in the States on the exact same day as Crown Jewel.

Several WWE stars to miss Crown Jewel

When advertising an event, it's crucial to show fans the card, so they know what sort of matches they can expect to see. This can be the difference between someone deciding to buy a ticket or not, so it's important that they do it.

In this case, though, the advertisement, for a show in Rochester, New York, not only showed fans what matches to expect at the house show, but what wrestlers we won't be seeing at Crown Jewel. Many will be disappointed that these stars have been left off of the special event, but considering how stacked the rest of the card will be, it won't be too big a deal, hopefully.

WWE is running another show on the same day as Crown Jewel

The lead matches advertised for the show in Rochester are a triple threat match for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship, with the 'Ring General' set to take on Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet. While that sounds like an exciting match for those in attendance at the event, it means they won't be included in the Crown Jewel event.

Similarly, the show is set to have a double main event, with Becky Lynch also set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton. The latter's lack of involvement isn't that big of a deal right now, considering she's still a member of the NXT roster, but the Man's absence is pretty significant. No woman in WWE has been a bigger deal than Lynch over the last few years and fans will be disappointed to see her missing.

Similarly, Charlotte Flair won't be on the card, instead facing IYO SKY for the Smackdown Women's Championship in Rochester that day. Other names advertised for the house show, and as a result set to miss Crown Jewel, include Carlito, Kofi Kingston, the Street Profits and Grayson Waller.

Match Participants World Heavyweight Championship Seth 'Freaking' Rollins (c) Vs Drew McIntyre Women's World Championship Rhea Ripley (c) Vs Nia Jax Vs Shayna Baszler Vs Zoey Stark Vs Raquel Gonzalez

The show will be pretty incredible anyway, with some huge matches set to take place, but it's still rather surprising that some of these stars won't be there. Anyway, check out the table above to take a look at some of the matches that have been announced for Crown Jewel so far.