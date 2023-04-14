Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins rank as some of the WWE Superstars with the highest salaries in 2023.

However, rather surprising, YouTube megastar Logan Paul has not been listed, despite being one of WWE's biggest stars.

This comes after reports that Logan is actually earning a lot less than fans expect after signing a new deal with WWE last week.

3 Who are the highest-paid WWE Superstars?

It can pay well to be a WWE Superstar, particularly when you're at the top of the roster.

Below is a list of the five WWE stars with the highest yearly salaries in 2023, according to 888 Sport.

Brock Lesnar - $5.04m (£4.03m) Roman Reigns - $5.02m (£4.02m) Randy Orton - $4m (£3.2m) Seth Rollins - $3.5m (£2.82m) Becky Lynch - $3.12m (£2.5m)

It's no surprise that Lesnar and Roman Reigns are the number one and two highest earners in WWE, with perhaps the only surprise being that The Tribal Chief's salary is lower than Brock's.

Ronda Rousey's salary could come as a surprise to some, with it being theorised by many, considering her drawing power and career in the UFC, that she'd be WWE's highest-earning female star.

Perhaps the other surprise is that Logan Paul, given that he's one of WWE's biggest stars in terms of name value, doesn't feature in the top five.

Read More: WWE: Triple H gave 'serious thought' to major change for 'the most hated' star

Image Copyright: WWE

2 What is Logan Paul's salary with WWE?

Last week, Logan signed a new multi-year deal with WWE, with his previous contract actually expiring after his match with Rollins at WrestleMania 39.

Rumours of Logan's salary started to do the rounds online, with the figure of $15 million over the course of his three-year contract being thrown about.

That figure would have made Logan one of WWE's highest earners, bringing in the same amount roughly as both Lesnar and Reigns, the company's two biggest stars.

However, Ringside News is reporting that that number is "outrageous" and simply not true, with Logan not earning nearly as much as Brock and Roman, which you can read more about by clicking here.

There's actually no word on how much Logan is making from his WWE contract, but the figure does seem to be below the $3.12m-per-year amount that Becky is believed to be earning.

Read More: WWE: Update on 'the next Brock Lesnar' after Triple H cancels his 'monster push'

GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated with any potential information on Logan Paul's exact salary after signing a new contract with WWE should it becoming public knowledge over the coming months.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.