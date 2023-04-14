Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins rank as some of the WWE Superstars with the highest salaries in 2023.

Logan Paul, after signing a new deal with WWE after WrestleMania 39 earlier on this year also finds himself on this list, earning more than the majority of the wrestlers on the roster, despite not being full-time on the road.

This comes after Triple H revealed the minimum salary for main roster stars, which is 48x less than what the company's highest-paid star is believed to be earning.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we look at the 12 highest-paid WWE Superstars this year, courtesy of SK Wrestling.

12 Kevin Owens - $2 million

In 2021, it seemed likely that Kevin Owens was leaving WWE, with reports stating that he was likely going to be heading to AEW when his contract with Vince McMahon's company expired at the end of the year.

However, Owens opted to re-sign with WWE after receiving an 'excellent offer', with McMahon himself taking over the negotiations, clearly not wanting to see the former Universal Champion join the competition.

McMahon, prior to his retirement from WWE, wanted to keep Owens working for him, and he went above and beyond to make sure KO wasn't tempted to leave the company and head to AEW, where most of his close friends work, including the Young Bucks.

Owens is believed to be earning around $2 million each year as his base salary with his new WWE deal. That figure will go up too with pay-per-view appearance fees, bonuses other perks too.

11 Ronda Rousey - $2.1 million

Returning to WWE in January 2022, winning the Royal Rumble match in her first match back, Rousey signed a new deal worth $2.1 million a year to kick off her second spell with the company, via SK Wrestling.

Ronda remained with WWE for the whole of 2022 and the first eight months of 2023, taking a hiatus from the company after her loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam.

Rousey has indicated that she's now retired from wrestling, but the belief among many is that she's still under contract with WWE, so the former UFC star still earns a spot on his list.

10 The Miz - $2.5 million

The Miz is one of WWE's MVPs. He's the man that's often shipped off to external media events to promote upcoming shows and opportunities, and does a fantastic job at that.

A two-time WWE Champion now, very few would have predicted that The Miz would go on to have the career he had when he joined the company from the world of reality TV.

Miz is not only incredibly decorated, but also incredibly well-paid, with his $2.5 million-a-year contract making him one of WWE's highest-paid wrestlers too.

Real Name Mike Mizanin Ring Name The Miz Date of Birth October 8, 1980 (age 43) Height 6ft 2" Weight 221lbs Trained By Al Snow, Bill DeMott & Ultimate Pro Wrestling Debut August 1, 2003 Titles Won 2x WWE Championship, 8x Intercontinental Championship, 2x United States Championship, 4x WWE Tag Team Championship, 2x SmackDown Tag Team Championship, 2x World Tag Team Championship & 2010 Money in the Bank match winner

9 The Undertaker - $2.5 million

Despite not having wrestled since April 2020, when he beat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker is still under contract as a performer for WWE, and remains one of the company's highest-paid stars.

Back in 2020, The Undertaker signed one of the craziest WWE contracts of all time, penning a 15-year deal with the company that would see him stay until 2035, by which point he'd be 70 years of age.

The deal was worth a staggering $37.5 million too, meaning The Undertaker is believed to be earning around $2.5 million each year working for WWE now.

'Taker may have retired as an active performer, but the Hall of Famer sporadically appears for WWE at big shows, as evidenced recently by his segment on the episode of NXT in October 2022 which went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

8 Becky Lynch - $3 million

Becky Lynch is not only WWE's highest-paid female star, but she's arguably the most popular women in the entire wrestling industry right now.

Lynch cemented herself as a true major player for WWE in 2018, where she arguably became wrestling's most popular star with her run on SmackDown as 'The Man'.

Becky's spell at the top saw her win the first-ever WrestleMania main event featuring female performers, beating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the closing match of the 2019 event.

As a result of her hard work, Lynch was rewarded with a new WWE deal worth $3 million each year, making her one of the highest-paid people in the company, regardless of gender.

The NXT Women's Champion could find herself higher up on this list before too long too, with Fightful reporting that Lynch's deal with WWE expires in June 2024, meaning she could be set for yet another pay rise.

7 AJ Styles - $3.5 million

AJ Styles' contract with WWE was set to expire in 2019, with the former WWE Champion agreeing to a three-year deal when he initially joined the company ahead of the 2016 Royal Rumble.

The feeling many people had was that Styles would become the first high-profile WWE star to defect to AEW, with The Elite, Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes launching their new promotion ahead the same time AJ's deal was set to expire.

However, 'The Phenomenal One' signed an extension with Vince McMahon's company, putting to bed speculation that he was out of the door and heading to the competition.

With the threat of an AEW move still looming, Styles signed another new contract with WWE in 2022, replacing the deal he penned in 2019. His new contract, if all is to be believed, is set to expire in either 2025 or even 2027, and will likely be the last of his career.

The deal he signed last year was a big one too, with AJ now earning $3.5 million each year as his base salary working for WWE, making him one of the highest-paid wrestlers in the entire industry.

Real Name Allen Jones Ring Name AJ Styles Date of Birth June 2, 1977 (age 46) Height 5ft 11" Weight 218lbs Trained By Rick Michaels Debut 1998 Titles Won 2x WWE Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 3x United States Championship & 1x Raw Tag Team Championship

6 Seth Rollins - $3.5 million

Earning $500,000 more than his wife, Becky Lynch, is World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Monday Night Raw star's contract with WWE is worth $3.5 million a year, quite rightly making him one of the highest-paid members of the active roster.

Rollins is as consistent as they come for WWE, and despite dealing with a legitimate back issue, the 'Monday Night Messiah' is always on hand to deliver a quality match and promo whenever Triple H needs.

5 Randy Orton - $4.5 million

Randy Orton is not only one of the biggest stars in WWE right now, but he's arguably one of the biggest stars in WWE history.

Wrestlers from all eras have said that no one is a better fundamental peformer than Randy, and he's been rewarded for his skills with several high-profile matches, title runs, and even big contracts.

Like the aformentioned AJ Styles, Orton's deal with WWE was set to expire in 2019, and he even teased moving to AEW, but that seemed like more of a negotiation ploy from 'The Viper' as opposed to something he was actively considering.

Orton signed a five-year deal with WWE in 2019, right before AEW launched. The former WWE Champion is to be paid $4.5 million each year as part of his contract, which is set to expire in 2024.

However, Randy has been out of the ring since May 2022 with a "severe" back injury, so WWE could always add severla months onto his deal for the time he's been missing for, meaning his deal might actually not be up until 2025.

4 Logan Paul - $5 million

Logan Paul might be the most in-experienced person on this list, in terms of what he's done in wrestling, but he's arguably got more star power than anyone else.

Paul debuted for WWE in 2021 as part of Sami Zayn's storyline with Kevin Owens, but remained a non-wrestler during that period, despite being at WrestleMania 37.

WWE were impressed with Paul's work on the mic, and also his passion for wrestling, so they made him an offer to come in for a celebrity match at the following year's WrestleMania, where he teamed with The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

Shortly after, Paul signed a one-year WWE deal, which expired shortly after his WrestleMania 39 match with Seth Rollins. Triple H knew the importnce of having the social media megastar on his roster, so pretty quickly signed him to a new contract, this time for three years.

There's a lot of conflicting information about Logan's salary in WWE now that he's signed his new deal, but the feeling is that he's earning around $5 million each year, which considering his undeniable star power, isn't all that surprising.

3 Roman Reigns - $5 million

Since turning heel and becoming Universal Champion in August 2022, Roman Reigns has proved himself to be worth every penny of the $5 million he's earning on a yearly basis for WWE.

As the industry's biggest and most important star, perhaps the only surprising thing about Reigns' salary is that he isn't on more money.

Reigns signed a new WWE deal last year, despite fears he was preparing to leave for Hollywood. The Tribal Chief's new contarct sees him work extremely fewer dates than he did previously, with Reigns only wrestling six televised matches in 2023 (as of October 19).

Real Name Joe Anoa'i Ring Name Roman Reigns Date of Birth May 25, 1985 (Age 38) Height 6ft 3" Weight 265lbs Trained By Afa Anoaʻi, Sika Anoaʻi, Dusty Rhodes & Steve Keirn Debut August 19, 2010 Titles Won 4x WWE Championship, 2x Universal Championship, 1x United States Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 1x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2015 Royal Rumble match winner

2 John Cena - $8.5 million

John Cena is in the midst of his longest WWE run since he transitioned into Hollywood, and fans are relishing seeing 'Big Match John' on their screens once again.

The 16-time World Champion is one of only two people believed to be earining more than the $5 million Reigns is bringing home each year, and that's not surprising considering Cena's status as a Hollywood moviestar, and the work he's done for WWE previously.

Diario AS reports that Cena's WWE contract is worth $8.5 million a year, making him the company's second highest-paid star right now.

Details are somewhat limited about his contract, including its expiry date, but we do know that he's earning big money as part of his deal, and that won't be changing anytime soon.

1 Brock Lesnar - $12 million

Earning over double what Roman Reigns is earning for WWE each year is Brock Lesnar, who is said to be pocketing $12 million every year he's under contract.

'The Beast' is believed to be signing yearly deals with WWE at this stage. Brock's contract with WWE usually expires just after WrestleMania each year, and the company aims to lock him down to a new one ahead of a return, usually around SummerSlam time.

There's no denying that Brock is one of the biggest and best stars in WWE right now, and the company clearly agrees with that, hence his healthy pay package.