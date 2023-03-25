In 2006, the WWE was at the height of popularity with huge names on our screens weekly during the Ruthless Aggression Era. The likes of The Undertaker, John Cena and Triple H were some of the big names in the industry at the time, so much so they’re never far away today.
Triple H is now the Head of Creative, taking the company to crazy heights with his successful booking and ideas. With his first WrestleMania around the corner, it’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan. Speaking of WrestleMania, John Cena is performing against Austin theory for the United States Championship, kicking off night one in style.
The Undertaker may not be performing in the ring after retiring (although he says never say never), but he is still heavily involved in the industry, not only is he constantly interviewed by companies, he has his one man show where he talks about his career to his fans, showing a different side to him.
WWE Superstars’ salaries
Understandably, the Superstars all had different contracts with different wages depending on their importance to the company. For example, The Phenom had first class flight tickets, hotel accommodation and ground transportation paid for weekly. John Cena got the same extras but earned slightly less.
Compare that to the top earner in 2006, Triple H, who got even more out of the company. He got all of the above, but he was also entitled to use the company jet 10 times per year for his own personal use. He was also on over $2 million, no one else surpassed that.
Other Superstars had their own clauses too, for example Trish Stratus, arguably the biggest and best Female wrestler of all time earned a healthy sum, but also received a bonus of 20% from all Trish Stratus merchandise sold.
List: Every WWE wrestler from 2006 and their salaries
Batista: $813,000 (First class flight tickets paid for every week)
Big Show: $1,000,000 (Base salary)
Bob Holly: $217,000
Booker T: $375,000
Candice Michelle: $64,000
Carlito: $319,000
Chavo Guerrero: $206,000
Chris Benoit: $488,000 (First class flight tickets paid for every week)
Chris Masters: $253,000
Christian: $396,000
Danny Basham: $130,000
Doug Basham: $126,000
Eddie Guerrero: $372,000
Edge: $704,000
Eugene: $189,000
Funaki: $124,000
Gene Snitsky: $292,000
Gregory Helms: $277,000
John Cena: $1,743,000 (First class flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation paid for every week)
John Layfield: $786,000 (Five star hotel accommodations paid for every week)
Jerry Lawler: $204,000 (First class flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation paid for every week)
Jillian Hall: $52,000
Joey Mercury: $134,000
Johnny Nitro: $143,000
Jonathan Coachman: $175,000
Kane: $ 851,000 (First class flight tickets paid for every week)
Ken Kennedy: $133,000
Kid Kash: $62,000
Kurt Angle: $1,023,000 (First class flight tickets paid for every week)
Lance Cade: $118,000
Lilian Garcia: $90,000
Lita: $286,000 (Mostly downside paid due to lack of wrestling)
Maria: $41,000
Mark Henry: $300,000 (Base pay)
Matt Hardy: $322,000 (Missed over $70,000 of pay due to firing)
Matt Striker: $43,000
Melina: $155,000
Mickie James: $72,000
Nunzio: $186,000
Orlando Jordan: $145,000
Paul London: $177,000
Psicosis: $122,000
Randy Orton: $711,000 (First class flight tickets paid for every week)
Rene Dupree: $289,000
Rey Mysterio: $414,000
Ric Flair: $508,000 (First class flight tickets paid for every week)
Rob Conway: $186,000
Rob Van Dam: $220,000 (Only received downside and royalties due to injury)
Rosey: $105,000
Shawn Michaels: $1,045,000 (First class flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation paid for every week)
Shelton Benjamin: $366,000
Simon Dean: $132,000
Stacy Keibler: $178,000 (Only downside paid during absence)
Steven Richards: $94,000
Torrie Wilson: $260,000
Trevor Murdoch: $48,000
Triple H: $2,013,000 (Allowed the personal use of company jet (10) times per year. First class flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation paid for every week)
Trish Stratus: $618,000 (Receives 20% of all Trish Stratus merchandise sold)
Tyson Tomko: $127,000
Undertaker: $1,811,000 (First class flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation paid for every week)
Val Venis: $210,000
Victoria: $275,000
Viscera: $130,000
William Regal: $225,000