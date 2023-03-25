In 2006, the WWE was at the height of popularity with huge names on our screens weekly during the Ruthless Aggression Era. The likes of The Undertaker, John Cena and Triple H were some of the big names in the industry at the time, so much so they’re never far away today.

Triple H is now the Head of Creative, taking the company to crazy heights with his successful booking and ideas. With his first WrestleMania around the corner, it’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan. Speaking of WrestleMania, John Cena is performing against Austin theory for the United States Championship, kicking off night one in style.

The Undertaker may not be performing in the ring after retiring (although he says never say never), but he is still heavily involved in the industry, not only is he constantly interviewed by companies, he has his one man show where he talks about his career to his fans, showing a different side to him.

WWE Superstars’ salaries

Understandably, the Superstars all had different contracts with different wages depending on their importance to the company. For example, The Phenom had first class flight tickets, hotel accommodation and ground transportation paid for weekly. John Cena got the same extras but earned slightly less.

Compare that to the top earner in 2006, Triple H, who got even more out of the company. He got all of the above, but he was also entitled to use the company jet 10 times per year for his own personal use. He was also on over $2 million, no one else surpassed that.

Other Superstars had their own clauses too, for example Trish Stratus, arguably the biggest and best Female wrestler of all time earned a healthy sum, but also received a bonus of 20% from all Trish Stratus merchandise sold.

List: Every WWE wrestler from 2006 and their salaries

Batista: $813,000 (First class flight tickets paid for every week)

Big Show: $1,000,000 (Base salary)

Bob Holly: $217,000

Booker T: $375,000

Candice Michelle: $64,000

Carlito: $319,000

Chavo Guerrero: $206,000

Chris Benoit: $488,000 (First class flight tickets paid for every week)

Chris Masters: $253,000

Christian: $396,000

Danny Basham: $130,000

Doug Basham: $126,000

Eddie Guerrero: $372,000

Edge: $704,000

Eugene: $189,000

Funaki: $124,000

Gene Snitsky: $292,000

Gregory Helms: $277,000

John Cena: $1,743,000 (First class flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation paid for every week)

John Layfield: $786,000 (Five star hotel accommodations paid for every week)

Jerry Lawler: $204,000 (First class flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation paid for every week)

Jillian Hall: $52,000

Joey Mercury: $134,000

Johnny Nitro: $143,000

Jonathan Coachman: $175,000

Kane: $ 851,000 (First class flight tickets paid for every week)

Ken Kennedy: $133,000

Kid Kash: $62,000

Kurt Angle: $1,023,000 (First class flight tickets paid for every week)

Lance Cade: $118,000

Lilian Garcia: $90,000

Lita: $286,000 (Mostly downside paid due to lack of wrestling)

Maria: $41,000

Mark Henry: $300,000 (Base pay)

Matt Hardy: $322,000 (Missed over $70,000 of pay due to firing)

Matt Striker: $43,000

Melina: $155,000

Mickie James: $72,000

Nunzio: $186,000

Orlando Jordan: $145,000

Paul London: $177,000

Psicosis: $122,000

Randy Orton: $711,000 (First class flight tickets paid for every week)

Rene Dupree: $289,000

Rey Mysterio: $414,000

Ric Flair: $508,000 (First class flight tickets paid for every week)

Rob Conway: $186,000

Rob Van Dam: $220,000 (Only received downside and royalties due to injury)

Rosey: $105,000

Shawn Michaels: $1,045,000 (First class flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation paid for every week)

Shelton Benjamin: $366,000

Simon Dean: $132,000

Stacy Keibler: $178,000 (Only downside paid during absence)

Steven Richards: $94,000

Torrie Wilson: $260,000

Trevor Murdoch: $48,000

Triple H: $2,013,000 (Allowed the personal use of company jet (10) times per year. First class flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation paid for every week)

Trish Stratus: $618,000 (Receives 20% of all Trish Stratus merchandise sold)

Tyson Tomko: $127,000

Undertaker: $1,811,000 (First class flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation paid for every week)

Val Venis: $210,000

Victoria: $275,000

Viscera: $130,000

William Regal: $225,000