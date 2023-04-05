WWE has been sold to Endeavour, the parent company of the UFC. With that, there’s plenty of changes that could be on the way for the company, but not all of them are good.

Vince McMahon is expected to be involved somehow from a creative point of view, with plenty thinking he could still be involved right now looking at Raw After Mania.

WhatCulture have taken a look at 10 things that could change under the new ownership. Naturally new owners bring new changes to any business, and the WWE will be no different.

10. A roster clear out

There could be huge changes to the roster which is currently a little bloated. It’s of course speculation, but there’s a good chance the new people in charge will see things differently to their predecessors.

9. The end of legends deals

We can’t escape that Endeavour are hyper focussed on their bottom line and when they acquired the UFC in 2016, one of their first moves was to cut contracts for legends. Although for the WWE, it is different. They allow the brand to use legends at signing events, on merchandise and in video games. They are brand ambassadors, but history could repeat itself with Endeavour.

8. Vince McMahon running wild

With the frantic last minute changes on Raw After Mania, including Seth Rollins having his segment cut when he was in ring, many believe Vince McMahon was heavily involved in creative. Since his retirement, the WWE has gone from strength to strength, so fans are worried that it will return to the messy, unfulfilled stories from pre-Triple H.

7. Brock Lesnar back on top

Not only is this likely due to Brock Lesnar's booking under Vince McMahon and the relationship they share, but as a former UFC champion, he is a unique asset to Endeavour. Does this mean that The Beast is a shoe-in to return to the top of the company?

6. Less Triple H influence

After a short reign, it appears like Triple H no longer has the final say on creative. Which when you look at his track record seems incredibly naïve and reckless. The Game has done exceptional things for the company, but a leopard doesn’t change its spots, and micro-manager Vince McMahon is back.

5. Legacy UFC fighters working matches

This is something that could certainly happen with both brands under the same company. We have already seen Logan Paul take on Roman Reigns in a PPV main event, so why not Conor McGregor? He would certainly have an interesting story with Brock Lesnar given they’ve both been majorly successful in the Octagon.

4. Joint WWE/UFC events

You’d be foolish to think that package deals for PPV events for both brands won’t be utilised, but just how far that partnership goes is still yet to be seen.

You only have to look at a UFC bout to see the abundance of sponsors taking up canvas space as well as in other places. It hasn’t really been utilised in the WWE, but Endeavour could be set to change that.

2. More expensive pay-per-views

Speaking about finance, the price of PPV events could sky rocket if the model for UFC events is anything to go by, with prices a solid $30 more in America for UFC PPV events compared to those from the WWE.

1. The end of WWE Network/Peacock

The deal with Peacock is in place until 2026, but change could be made after that. Future deals could then hamper the use of WWE Network, with the unbelievable value it offers. PPVs can be watched via a subscription, much cheaper than market value. But you wouldn’t be surprised if Endeavour lean towards similar strategies for the WWE that they use in the UFC.