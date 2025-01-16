Summary Saturday Night's Main Event returns on January 25 at the Frost Bank Centre in San Antonio, Texas.

Last month's SNME saw Cody Rhodes retain his championship against Kevin Owens in a controversial match.

UK fans can watch the event on WWE's YouTube channel; confirmed matches include Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight title.

The WWE will once again run back Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25th following the show's successful return to television in December. Officially billed as Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII, this will be the 38th edition of the classic program. It will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Last month's show featured several elements that brought back nostalgia for old school WWE fans. WWE Hall of Famer and legendary commentator Jesse "The Body" Ventura also returned to the announce desk. For "one night only," WWE COO Triple H also awarded Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with the classic Winged Eagle Belt, which he carried to the ring before his championship match against Kevin Owens .

Undoubtedly, last month's Saturday Night's Main Event proved to be a huge success. This month's offering, however, should have some implications for the Road to WrestleMania, which begins exactly a week later with the 2025 Royal Rumble . With that said, GIVEMESPORT is here to give you everything you need to know about the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Details Event WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Date January 25, 2025 Venue Frost Bank Center — San Antonio, Texas, United States

Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens headlined the show