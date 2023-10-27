Every year, there seems to be a period when WWE trims down their roster, releasing a bunch of talent. There have been some major surprises in the past, with the likes of Bray Wyatt, Keith Lee and Ember Moon released over the years. During the most recent batch, Mustafa Ali saw his time with WWE come to an end, after an impressive run down in NXT.

One star who felt for sure that this year's cuts would see her axed from the company was Tegan Nox. The 28-year-old had been released once by WWE already, in 2021, but resigned just a year later and debuted on SmackDown in 2022 following Triple H's takeover as the head of the company.

Despite featuring much more prominently during her second stint, Nox was still expecting to be released again by WWE when they started cutting talent earlier this year. Who can blame her? No one is really safe and considering Ali was actually scheduled to win the North American Championship days before he was released, the company showed that it doesn't matter what the circumstances have been, it could happen to anyone.

Tegan Nox expired to be fired by WWE

Former TNA star Taylor Wilde had Nox as a guest on her YouTube channel, Wilde On, this week. The pair discussed a number of different topics, including the latter's career in WWE, her friendship with Piper Nevin and the recent cuts that saw numerous talent let go by Triple H and co. Speaking on the subject, the Raw star revealed that she expected to be among the names fired...

Oh, I was expecting a call 100%, like, I was like ‘Oh, I don’t want to get fired. But [if it happens], then that’s just life, you know? Maybe this place wasn’t meant for me. But I still got a job as of now.

The situation really helped Nox reassess her career and focus on making the most of things while she's in WWE, rather than fretting too much about the future and what that might bring. She revealed as much during the podcast, where she had the following to say...

Just a weird time with everything happening. That’s why now, instead of worrying about everything, I’m just enjoying things as they happen, because you never know what could happen. So what’s the point in worrying when I could just have fun?

It's the right mindset to have in a business as cutthroat and unpredictable as the wrestling industry. No one truly knows what's lurking around the corner for them, so wasting time worrying about what may or may not happen does no one any favours. Instead, it's important to really focus on appreciating the present and taking things as they come.

Tegan Nox is dealing with an undisclosed injury

Recently, the star faced Becky Lynch for the NXT Championship on an episode of Monday Night Raw, but came out on the losing end and has been absent since. According to Natalya, who revealed as much in a backstage segment, that's due to an undisclosed injury that's currently keeping her out of action.

Details of the injury are currently unclear, but that could be considered a good thing. They're far more likely to keep details hidden if it's a minor setback, rather than a long-term one, so hopefully we'll see Nox, who is said to have stopped WWE from firing Rhea Ripley, back in the squared circle in no time whatsoever.