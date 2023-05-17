Here is the complete guide to upcoming WWE Pay Per Views in 2023. These events are available via WWE Network or your online streaming subscription service, Peacock TV and BT. WWE PPV's, also known as Premium Live Events are held monthly and often involve the biggest names in Wrestling such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesna and Triple H. See below for dates, start times and venues, Watch Premium Live Events are special events like WrestleMania, Summerslam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, Money in the Bank, and others.

May 27

Night of Champions

Tournament final to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion

Venue: Jeddah Super Dome, Saudi Arabia

Start Time: 11 AM ET

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. TBD

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

May 28

NXT Battleground

For NXT Championship

Venue: Tsongas Center, Massachusetts

Start Time: 7:30 PM ET

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Bron Breakker

July 1

Money in the Bank 2023

Venue: The O2 Arena, London

Start Time: 12 PM EST

To Be Confirmed

August 5

SummerSlam 2023

Venue: Ford Field Detroit, Michigan

Start Time: 8:00 PM EST

To Be Confirmed

What is the next WWE PPV?

Night of Champions will be the next WWE PPV/Premium Live Event on May 27, 2023.

Results

May 6

Backlash

For WWE Raw Women's Championship and WWE United States Championship

Venue: Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot

Cody Rhodes def. Brock Lesnar

Bianca Belair (c) def. Iyo Sky - for WWE Raw Women's Championship

Seth "Freakin" Rollins def. Omos

Austin Theory (c) def. Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed - for WWE United States Championship

John Cena received a huge pop at WrestleMania 39 for wholesome entrance

April 2

WrestleMania 39

For Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and WWE United States Championship

Venue: SoFi Stadium, California, Inglewood

Roman Reigns (c) def. Cody Rhodes - for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Austin Theory (c) def. John Cena – for WWE United States Championship

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins def. Logan Paul (with KSI)

Brock Lesnar def. Omos

April 1

NXT Stand & Deliver

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, California, Los Angeles

Johnny Gargano defeated Grayson Waller by submission

Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) defeated Bron Breakker (c) by pinfall

Feb 18

Elimination Chamber

Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

Men’s Elimination Chamber match: Austin Theory (c) won

Women’s Elimination Chamber match - Asuka won

Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar

Feb 4

NXT Vengeance Day

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bron Breakker (c) defeated Grayson Waller by pinfall

Roxanne Perez (c) defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne by pinfall

Wes Lee (c) defeated Dijak by pinfall

January 28

Royal Rumble

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Men's Royal Rumble Match - Cody Rhodes won by last eliminating Gunther

Women's Royal Rumble Match - Rhea Ripley won by last eliminating Liv Morgan

Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight by pinfall

Roman Reigns (c) defeated Kevin Owens by pinfall

Bianca Belair (c) defeated Alexa Bliss by pinfall

What is WWE Pay Per View or Premium Live Event?

Pay Per View is a casting service that enables viewers to be streamed live events online or to their TV. These PPV events are not part of the regular programming and need to be purchased separately. These events are usually monthly and follow the ongoing storyline.