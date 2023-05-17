Here is the complete guide to upcoming WWE Pay Per Views in 2023. These events are available via WWE Network or your online streaming subscription service, Peacock TV and BT. WWE PPV's, also known as Premium Live Events are held monthly and often involve the biggest names in Wrestling such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesna and Triple H. See below for dates, start times and venues, Watch Premium Live Events are special events like WrestleMania, Summerslam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, Money in the Bank, and others.
May 27
Night of Champions
Tournament final to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion
Venue: Jeddah Super Dome, Saudi Arabia
Start Time: 11 AM ET
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. TBD
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
May 28
NXT Battleground
For NXT Championship
Venue: Tsongas Center, Massachusetts
Start Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Bron Breakker
July 1
Money in the Bank 2023
Venue: The O2 Arena, London
Start Time: 12 PM EST
- To Be Confirmed
August 5
SummerSlam 2023
Venue: Ford Field Detroit, Michigan
Start Time: 8:00 PM EST
To Be Confirmed
What is the next WWE PPV?
Night of Champions will be the next WWE PPV/Premium Live Event on May 27, 2023.
Results
May 6
Backlash
For WWE Raw Women's Championship and WWE United States Championship
Venue: Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot
- Cody Rhodes def. Brock Lesnar
- Bianca Belair (c) def. Iyo Sky - for WWE Raw Women's Championship
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins def. Omos
- Austin Theory (c) def. Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed - for WWE United States Championship
April 2
WrestleMania 39
For Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and WWE United States Championship
Venue: SoFi Stadium, California, Inglewood
- Roman Reigns (c) def. Cody Rhodes - for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
- Austin Theory (c) def. John Cena – for WWE United States Championship
- Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins def. Logan Paul (with KSI)
- Brock Lesnar def. Omos
April 1
NXT Stand & Deliver
Venue: Crypto.com Arena, California, Los Angeles
- Johnny Gargano defeated Grayson Waller by submission
- Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) defeated Bron Breakker (c) by pinfall
Feb 18
Elimination Chamber
Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
- Men’s Elimination Chamber match: Austin Theory (c) won
- Women’s Elimination Chamber match - Asuka won
- Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar
Feb 4
NXT Vengeance Day
Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Bron Breakker (c) defeated Grayson Waller by pinfall
- Roxanne Perez (c) defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne by pinfall
- Wes Lee (c) defeated Dijak by pinfall
January 28
Royal Rumble
Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
- Men's Royal Rumble Match - Cody Rhodes won by last eliminating Gunther
- Women's Royal Rumble Match - Rhea Ripley won by last eliminating Liv Morgan
- Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight by pinfall
- Roman Reigns (c) defeated Kevin Owens by pinfall
- Bianca Belair (c) defeated Alexa Bliss by pinfall
What is WWE Pay Per View or Premium Live Event?
Pay Per View is a casting service that enables viewers to be streamed live events online or to their TV. These PPV events are not part of the regular programming and need to be purchased separately. These events are usually monthly and follow the ongoing storyline.