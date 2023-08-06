Highlights Edge and Finn Balor's bitter rivalry came to an end at WrestleMania 39 with a brutal Hell in a Cell match.

However, there were plans for a Balor and Edge to originally feud at an NXT UK event in Ireland in 2020

The match (and show) were unfortunately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Edge and Finn Balor left it all in the ring in a brutal 'Hell in a Cell' match at WWE WrestleMania 39, finally bringing their bitter rivalry to an end and into the history books.

Edge and Balor's feud headlined WWE programming through a large portion of 2022 with the pair battling it out at the 'Extreme Rules' premium live event last October with Balor coming out on top.

Edge, a WWE Hall of Famer in his own right, managed to get a measure of revenge when he defeated "The Demon" at WrestleMania this year.

Scrapped plans for Edge and Finn Balor

However, a new interview with the Irishman himself has revealed that the WWE actually had plans for a Finn Balor and Edge rivalry long before it actually took place, but they were scrapped due to issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edge's return in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match was historic. "The Rated R Superstar" received a deafening ovation from the shocked WWE Universe.

Visibly emotional and overwhelmed, Edge went on to give an incredible performance. Little did the WWE Universe know, this was not just a cameo, and Edge was about to pick up where he left off.

Since 2020, Edge has given some of his absolute best career work to date.

Image Credits: WWE

Finn Balor himself has revealed in a new interview with SEScoops that the original plan for a feud between himself and Edge was pencilled in for around the time of Edge's return.

The 'state of the art' star, who enjoyed a successful return to NXT around the time of Edge's return to television, has stated that he and Edge were set to collide at a planned "NXT: Takeover Dublin" event.

NXT: Takeover Dublin was originally scheduled for 2020, before being pushed back to 2021 and then ultimately being canceled completely due to the pandemic.

Plans to bring the huge event to life were grounded to a halt and never picked back up. The pandemic also forced the WWE to make drastic changes in direction to the way they run their shows for a long time.

Yeah, there were talks right before COVID for a Takeover, NXT TakeOver going to Ireland. Actually, the penciled in match at the time that we were trying to get over the line was Finn versus Edge, which actually turned out happening at WrestleMania.

Image credits: WWE

Will WWE bring another Premium Live Event to the UK and Ireland?

The idea of the WWE bringing a massive PLE to the UK is once again the talk of the wrestling world thanks to John Cena's surprise appearance at the 'Money in the Bank' event in London this past July.

Cena made a call for the WWE to bring WrestleMania to the UK, with Triple H later responding, humorously 'thanking' Cena for putting him on the spot during the post-event press conference.

Finn Balor himself remains hopeful that the WWE will resume plans on pulling the trigger on bringing a PLE to Ireland in the future, especially following the success of Backlash in Puerto Rico and Money in the Bank in London.

So and there’s definitely hopes in the future of having a PLE in Ireland, but you know, business is great. Right now we’re doing a lot more overseas, and we’re very excited.

Image credits: WWE

Given the energy of the UK fans and the in-ring chemistry between Edge and Balor, an NXT: Takeover Dublin match between Edge and Finn Balor had the potential to be an absolute masterpiece but sadly, the idea became just another victim of the awful COVID-19 Pandemic.

