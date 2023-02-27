Scrapped plans for the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 night one have now been revealed

Cody Rhdoes will now main event WrestleMania 39 night two, but WWE originally wanted him in the main event of night one.

Triple H's original plans for the main event of the first night of WrestleMania, which have now been scrapped, have emerged online.

However, when The Rock pulled out of the show and his scheduled match with Roman Reigns, things changed and Triple H had to shift plans.

What was WWE planning for the main event of WrestleMania 39?

Cody Rhodes will main event WrestleMania 39 alongside Roman Reigns for The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship,

However, that isn't what was originally planned for the show...WWE wanted The Rock back for the show, hoping that he'd face Reigns in the main event of night two.

But, that didn't end up happening, and with The Rock unable to commit, Triple H was forced to alter his plans and go in another direction.

Should The Rock have appeared, Fightful Select is reporting that Seth Rollins would have faced either Cody or Drew McIntyre in the main event of night one.

A lot has changed since November. Rundowns as of that period had two title matches happening, one night one and another on night two. Cody was listed as an option for both of them, with "TBA/Cody Rhodes vs. Roman" being set as a Universal Title match, and Rollins vs. Rhodes/Drew for the WWE title.

But when The Rock, who was presumed to be the 'TBA' for Reigns, made it clear that he wasn't going to be at WrestleMania, WWE instead had Roman face Cody.

This also led to plans for the WWE Championship and Universal Championship being separated to be postponed, with Triple H instead keeping the titles Undisputed heading into WrestleMania.

What are Seth Rollins & Drew McIntrye doing at WrestleMania 39?

As covered, instead of potentially facing Seth, Cody will be sharing the ring with Reigns, WWE's top star, at WrestleMania 39.

But where does that leave Rollins and McIntyre?

After being eliminating by him in the 2023 Royal Rumble last month, Rollins is set to share the ring with Logan Paul at WrestleMania in April.

The match was all-but-confirmed when Logan got involved in the Elimination Chamber last weekend, attacking Seth during the Elimination Chamber match.

McIntyre, on the other hand, challenged Gunther to a match for the Intercontinental Championship after SmackDown last week.

However, Sheamus is rumoured to be getting added to the match, making it a mouth-watering three-way.

