One of WWE’s most popular Raw stars almost left the company in 2019 after he was left off of WrestleMania.

When thinking of what WWE was like in 2019, the story of Kofi Kingston comes to mind.

In a rare example of Vince McMahon and co listening to audiences up and down the United States, fans had a genuine impact in engineering a push for the veteran member of The New Day.

What happened during KofiMania?

Starting at Elimination Chamber in February of 2019, an unfortunate injury to Mustafa Ali left one spot free in the chamber match for the WWE Championship.

From this, Kofi was selected to fill in, taking the opportunity to remind those watching around the world why he has been a top performer in the company for over 13 years.

Against a heel Daniel Bryan character, fans in Texas got behind the 14-time tag team champion and heavily pushed for him to win, which is a trend which grew and grew post-Elimination Chamber into the SmackDowns that followed.

No matter where they went, the reactions Kingston was receiving from audiences was simply undeniable. So, the company began telling the underdog story of the decade, leading to them finally crowning Kofi Kingston as the top champion.

Though, while WWE should be praised for listening to their fans, when this happens little thought is given to those who are brushed aside for the fan-favourites.

The original plans for Daniel Bryan’s WWE Title defence at WrestleMania 35 was for Kevin Owens to vie for the gold, something which was vetoed as KofiMania was happening.

Who told Kevin Owens to quit WWE?

It’s hard to imagine Raw and SmackDown without ‘The Prizefighter’, though, while speaking to Ariel Helwani of TNT Sport, Kevin Owens revealed that he nearly left WWE due to his frustration of being left off WrestleMania 35.

When I wasn’t on WrestleMania 35, a few weeks before, I didn’t not understand why…I understood plans had changed, I was completely fine with it. I was like, ‘what else am I going to do? I can do something else on the show.’ They’re like, ‘Nah. It doesn’t fit there, it doesn’t fit there. It doesn’t make sense.’ It was driving me insane. I remember having a talk with Paul Heyman at a show [Raw or SmackDown] near Gorilla (position), and I was losing my mind. ‘Paul, I can’t believe I’m not on WrestleMania. He’s like, ‘I can’t believe it either.’ ‘What do I do?’ ‘Just walk in there and threaten to quit.’ ‘No, that’s not how I’m going to handle this.’ ‘If that’s how you feel.’ It was driving me crazy. I couldn’t go to WrestleMania 35. I flew to New York, I had some appearances, and I flew back home to watch it with my wife and kids because I didn’t want to be anywhere near it. I flew back the next morning for more appearances.

When you think of modern-day WWE, Owens is one of the first names that come to mind, but Heyman who, 'set the bar' in WWE, urged him to leave it all behind.

The star is currently holding the Undisputed Tag Team Championships alongside Sami Zayn and has continuously played a crucial role in The Bloodline’s ongoing drama.

Owens is not planned to feature at this weekend’s SummerSlam due to the Canadian being set to take a brief hiatus from in-ring action to deal with a rib injury. Luckily, he seems much happier in WWE than he was four years ago.

