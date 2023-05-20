WWE may be about to make the next round of budget cuts, GiveMeSport has learned.

WWE latest news

Since Triple H took over WWE’s creative duties last July, there has been a decline in the amount of releases that the company have been making.

Instead, it became more and more common for fans to see familiar faces return to the company, particularly during the summer months. Between July and September, stars such as Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis and Bronson Reed were among the former roster members which fans saw re-emerge under Triple H’s reign.

In fact, aside from one-off releases for individual reasons, the only group of performers that were simultaneously let go while Triple H has been the creative lead came at the end of last October. It featured six NXT wrestlers, the most notable of which was Bodhi Hayward, who had been doing work as part of Chase U prior to the company letting him go.

However, WrestleVotes have suggested to GiveMeSport that it may not be long before WWE look to make some cuts to balance their books. While this is obviously unfortunate for many within the company, the process was described as ‘just business’ due to the company’s current position.

WWE to make 'minor cuts' to roster

“I don’t know names at all, but I know a source that has said to expect a minor batch of releases prior to July 1, I think that’s just business. Hopefully I’m wrong on that one, but I would expect prior to the second half of this year, a few cuts just because of the circumstances that the company finds themselves in right now.”

There is no confirmation as yet of who may be being considered as the company potentially nears its next batch of releases and, of course, it’s unfair to speculate.

If and when WWE decide to make the next round of budget cuts, GiveMeSport will keep you updated on the company’s plans.